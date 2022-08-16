After a few months of quiet, the halls of Anne Wien Elementary School were abuzz Monday evening with energy and activity.
In preparation for the first day of classes on Wednesday, Anne Wien Elementary School held its back to school event Monday, as did 10 other elementary schools in the district. The school’s halls were filled with a mixture of excitement and nervous jitters that define the return to school as elementary students and their parents and siblings filed through the building.
Students and soon-to-be students had the chance to tour the school, find their classroom and meet their teacher, catch up with friends, and get a taste of what is in store for later this week. At the end of the tour, staff handed out ice cream sandwiches to help students start the school year on a sweet note.
Anne Wien Elementary school serves Fairbanks students from preschool through sixth grade.
Back to school events are planned tonight for Anderson-Crawford, Ladd, Pearl Creek and Two Rivers elementary schools.
