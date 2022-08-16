After a few months of quiet, the halls of Anne Wien Elementary School were abuzz Monday evening with energy and activity.

In preparation for the first day of classes on Wednesday, Anne Wien Elementary School held its back to school event Monday, as did 10 other elementary schools in the district. The school’s halls were filled with a mixture of excitement and nervous jitters that define the return to school as elementary students and their parents and siblings filed through the building.

