A public hearing on using Covid-19 relief money to fund a school bus driver premium pay program turned into an hour of testimony for bus drivers and community members Thursday at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting.
The Assembly approved the ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski. It will provide up to a $5,000 bonus based on total work hours from $945,000 in America Rescue Plan Act funding. Lojewski brought it forward as a way to retain and recruit drivers and bus monitors.
“If we have a breakdown of busing for students, it broadly affects the community in a pretty massive way,” Lojweski said.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District started the school year with 68 bus routes, far shy of the 115 routes it wanted. Durham School Services, the district bus contractor since the 2021-2022 school year, only has 76 drivers, despite a massive summer recruiting attempt. The shortage has caused the district to rework its routes and create centralized pickup/drop-off locations that leave some students out of range.
Bus drivers provide testimony
Bus drivers spoke during the public hearing, mentioning long hours, low numbers and long routes.
“Whenever they work a shortage, they are covering longer routes with more students on tightly-controlled schedules,” said Ryan Hinton, the district’s transportation director.
Jeremy Holan, a Teamster Local 959 representative for bus drivers, said the program will benefit bus drivers and make recruitment better. He added it felt like “the community turned their back on them during the early stages of Covid-19 pandemic” by being forced onto unemployment or finding new jobs when schools were forced to conduct remote learning.
“Before Covid we had enough drivers to be sending them Outside to help others with shortages,” Holan said.
Durham driver and recruiter Fawn Barbieri said drivers and monitors take pride in their work. Like Holan, she said drivers under the previous contractor felt abandoned during the pandemic.
The premium pay program “will be a good way to show you support them.”
She added she has people willing to sign on now, but Durham requires a rigorous training and screening process under federal and state guidelines.
Several employees noted a bonus will help with increased food, heating oil and gas prices.
Bus driver Dennis Davis called bus drivers and attendants the frontline responders, especially when it came to delivering food to homebound students during the pandemic. He cited 8 to 12 hour split shifts.
April White, a five-year bus driver, said the program benefits drivers who face challenges.
“Last year it was difficult with the shortage of drivers,” White said. “I had one week in particular where I had to learn a new route every day to cover just because we lacked drivers.”
Angelina Schramm said she’s a driver who returned “because close friends needed my help.”
“They are exhausted trying to run routes,” Schramm said, adding she’s medically disabled and running long routes is exhausting. “We have to continue to learn and keep up with laws that deal with workers as we drive.”
She advocated for better pay to bus monitors, whose starting hourly wage is $13.82; bus drivers earn nearly $27 an hour.
Lojewski said “we’re not out of the woods yet in terms of making this work,” citing that additional administrative work needs to be done before it rolls out.
A large piece includes successful administration of the program, something both the borough administration and the district said they can’t do alone. A 5-3 approved amendment would allow the borough finance staff to voluntarily assist the district with the task.
Lojewski said a potential side benefit would be addressing the borough’s own long-term staffing issues “so we have greater capacity to help with this and other things.”
Mayor Bryce Ward and Hinton both advised that the borough and district separately lack the staffing to administer the premium pay program.
“I am tapped out on staff both in my office as well as our finance department,” Ward said. “The challenge isn’t that this program isn’t a good thing, but I have limitations on what we can help with.”
Hinton said the district faces its own staffing challenges and said it shouldn’t be “ the unnecessary middleman in this.”
The response alarmed assembly members, including Tammie Wilson.
“When we start messing with people’s lives and offering things we may not be able to keep our promise on, then shame on us,” Wilson said, who supported the overall ordinance. She added the district will likely need to pick up the program’s administration.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg, another supporter, chided the district’s “complaining” and said it loses credibility when it asks for money for a program it won’t implement.
“We try to give you a million bucks [for bus drivers], and you say you can’t implement it,” Guttenberg said. “What kind of garbage is that? It’s tough, but it’s up to the school district to implement it.”
Lojewski said the district and the borough will need to make efforts to ensure its successful rollout and will contact district staff about how the assembly can help plan.
“If I get a good answer with something actionable, I will come back to you with a proposal, but that’s the best I can do,” he said. “It was an obstacle even to get it this far, and it keeps running into roadblocks.”