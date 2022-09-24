School bus line

A public hearing on using Covid-19 relief money to fund a school bus driver premium pay program turned into an hour of testimony for bus drivers and community members Thursday at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting.

The Assembly approved the ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski. It will provide up to a $5,000 bonus based on total work hours from $945,000 in America Rescue Plan Act funding. Lojewski brought it forward as a way to retain and recruit drivers and bus monitors.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.