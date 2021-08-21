The assembly voted to require face masks in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers when Covid-19 transmission is high but the mayor vetoed it. Now the veto is subject to an override, but no one has changed their mind and overturning it looks doubtful.
“The mayor was well within his rights to keep the Covid mitigation strategy consistent within JHAC (the Juanita Helms Administration Center),” said Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski. “I plan to vote no on a veto override.”
The veto will be discussed under unfinished business at Thursday’s regular assembly meeting. Six votes are needed to overturn it. Four of nine assembly members oppose mandatory face masks, leaving only five members who support it.
Presiding Officer Mindy O’Neall, who sponsored the resolution requiring masks, said two issues are at play. One is following public health guidance.
“If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places,” reads guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The other issue has to do with who has highest authority in the Borough Assembly chambers.
“It’s a very tiny footprint of a borough facility that in the past has had a precedent of being the purview of the assembly,” O’Neall said.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward offered three reasons for his veto in an Aug. 13 memorandum. The policy would conflict with broader policies for Covid-19 mitigation in borough facilities. Enforcing masking at assembly meetings would be difficult and “breed division.” Finally, current virus mitigation strategies, such as allowing public testimony by telephone, “are proven and widely accepted."
Masking is the best way to keep assembly meetings in-person as virus cases climb, according to O’Neall.
“At the end of the day, we should do everything we can to stop this high transmission,” she said.
Assembly members Tammie Wilson, Jimi Cash and Frank Tomaszewski said via text message on Friday that they continue to think masking should be optional.
“I am for choice,” Cash said.
“Individuals should make that decision for themselves,” said Tomaszewski.
“I am still a no,” Wilson wrote.