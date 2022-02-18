A handful of concerned Fairbanks residents sounded off about contract negotiations during public testimony at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Concerns ranged from elimination of key clauses in the district’s initial offer to the unions, a lack of salary increases, and what some considered a step back in health care benefits.
The Fairbanks Education Association, along with unions for the Education Support Staff Association and Fairbanks Principals Association, exchanged initial offers over the past few weeks. Negotiations are underway for all three groups.
Health benefit concerns
Sandi Ryan, the teachers’ union’s president, said health benefits are a paramount concern. The district’s offer would be a step backward where health benefits stand.
The district also proposed a hard cap on its health plan options at 2021 level, and would eliminate a $750 annual one-time contribution to health savings accounts for high deductible plans. The teachers and support staff unions want the district to double the contribution to $1,500.
The low deductible plan would no longer be an option for new employees.
Ryan said the 2019 negotiations demonstrated a landmark show of respect and understanding by all parties, including the health savings contributions. Ryan is not part of the FEA’s current negotiating team.
“Roll forward to 2022, the proposal from the district removes that contribution and places additional burden of rising healthcare costs on the backs of the employees,” she said.
Another point of contention from the teachers who spoke include a loss of tenure for teachers who choose to take an unpaid leave of absence if they are laid off as part of a force reduction plan.
Pay concerns
“The unions aren’t asking for the moon or demanding more than is reasonable,” said former district teacher Brandi Harding. “They are simply asking to be paid commensurate with their education, effort and expertise.”
Both the teachers and support staff union offers ask for a 5% salary increase in each of its three years. The district’s initial offer doesn’t include a salary increase, only the addition of a step increase, which has a higher level of pay.
‘Just cause’ concerns
Resident Caroline Brown said the district’s initial offers “is anathema to the goal” of teacher recruitment and retention.
A particular concern was the elimination of a clause requiring discipline of teachers for just cause.
“On its face, it appears that the district would prefer not to have a good reason to fire one of its education professionals and that is perplexing,” Brown said.
Brown said the overall initial district offer “communicates distrust and a lack of our educational professionals.”
Contract negotiations are still in process and are expected to take at least a few months. Negotiation teams for both the district and unions adhere to an agreed code of conduct during the talks, including keeping them open to the public with a ban on electronic recording devices.
Board member Matthew Sampson noted at Tuesday’s meeting that “it is the board alone that gives direction to the district’s negotiation team and the board is the one who agrees what the team goes into negotiate for.”