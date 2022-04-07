While the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District prepares for the closure of three elementary schools and folds sixth-graders into middle school, details are hazy on where impacted teachers will be reassigned.
Sandi Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, the union representing local teachers, brought up the issue during public comments at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
“Turmoil abounds around us and we do not need to create more communication issues,” Ryan said. “You have the opportunity to make sure that for the staff and families impacted by school closures communications remain clear and consistent between the buildings.”
The Board of Education voted Feb. 1 to close Joy, Nordale and Anderson elementary schools while moving sixth-grade classes to middle school. Like students, impacted teachers would be reassigned to new schools.
Ryan added that “many of your employees feel disrespected” and implored the administration to think about what staff, families and students need over the next two months.
Board member Erin Morotti said the issue “was very concerning” and asked for examples of what the district could do to improve communications.
“Listening to employees in those three buildings is critical, but it doesn’t mean ‘one-and-done,’” Ryan said.
She said some issues were outlined in February but appeared to have gotten bogged down.
“We face an unprecedented time where things change, but then rumors start because one person said what they thought they heard,” Ryan said.
Process still fluid
District administrators cautioned that staffing assignments are tied to staffing needs and the budget process.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin told board members she could not speak about individual complaints, not having spoken with individual teachers.
“We’ve met with the staff of those buildings on a number of occasions and meet regularly with the building leadership to support them as they support themselves,” Melin said.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw said the overall staffing process needs to wait until the board finalizes the budget.
“Once that process is complete, the administration goes through an extremely complicated process to make sure … we get things right,” DeGraw said. “The district isn’t on the sideline dragging its feet, we have to wait for the process to unfold.”
Ivory McDaniel, executive director of human resources said staffing review begins full force next week. School principals were due to turn in their staffing requests for the next school year Tuesday, but some have been delayed.
“We don’t know yet where everyone is going because principals haven’t completely finished their staffing sheets,” McDaniel said. She added teachers will be notified after a complete review.
Factors determining the assignments, she added, include seniority, tenure status, and endorsement.
“It’s not automatic that teachers at an impacted (closing) school will have preference,” McDaniel said. “We’ve worked through that process with (the teachers union) even at negotiations and have been communicating with the unions since November.”