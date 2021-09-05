The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education is set to discuss reinstating universal masking in public schools at its Tuesday night meeting.
The agenda came out on Thursday and an item under new business states: “The board will reevaluate the mask requirement in light of the current Covid-19 situation.”
According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the situation is dire and hospitals are struggling to care for the seriously ill. As of Friday, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported that 11 out of 75 patients were receiving care for Covid-19. Universal masking would impact as many as 12,590 public school students. That was the enrollment as of Aug. 17.
School started on Aug. 18 with face masks mostly optional but a group of parents, along with numerous medical professionals in Fairbanks and beyond, are pressing education leaders to require face masks as a means to reduce virus transmission in public schools and to comply with federal guidance.
No child in Alaska has died of Covid-19. Of the total cases reported by the state, 99.6% of people of all ages have survived the disease.
School board President Tim Doran said it’s time to reexamine optional masking due to the “community health status,” the importance of maintaining in-person learning and because of public outcry — both for and against masking schoolchildren. Doran supports universal masking, he wrote in a text message.
“I will continue to weigh information as we get it to try to make the best decision for students in the big picture,” he wrote.
A survey of 3,600 students, parents and public education workers in May suggests the community is divided about requiring face masks at public schools. About 46% of respondents said they think face masks are necessary or very necessary, while 45% of respondents said they think face masks are unnecessary or very unnecessary. The rest of the survey takers were neutral about it.
An Aug. 26 memorandum to Alaska superintendents from education Commissioner Michael Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink states that districts with “optional masking policies and limited screening testing policies are more likely to experience considerable higher rates of Covid-19 transmission.”
Johnson and Zink wrote that schools ought to follow recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency calls for face masks on people age 2 and older. The school district does require various degrees of masking at five schools under modified operations.
During the 2020-2021 school year, the school district required face masks indoors and outdoors. That was loosened as virus cases declined in May and the requirement was dropped after a narrow 4-3 vote in June.
The latest findings on face masks, based on a study across 600 villages in rural Bangladesh, suggest a 30% increase in surgical mask-wearing led to a 10% drop in Covid-19 symptoms. The study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine and Yale University is called “The Impact of Community Masking on Covid-19: A Cluster-Randomized Trial in Bangladesh,” and the new findings were released on Wednesday.
“There were significantly fewer Covid-19 cases in villages with surgical masks compared with the control villages. (Although there were also fewer Covid-19 cases in villages with cloth masks as compared to control villages, the difference was not statistically significant),” wrote Krista Conger, science writer in the Office of Communications at Stanford Medicine. “This aligns with lab tests showing that surgical masks have better filtration than cloth masks. However, cloth masks did reduce the overall likelihood of experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness during the study period.”
The downside of masking children for extended periods is not well known.
Vinay Prasad is a hematologist, oncologist and associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco.
He wrote in an article published in The Atlantic magazine on Thursday that serious outcomes from Covid-19 are hitting children at far lower rates than older people, and children have different needs and vulnerabilities than adults.
“Early childhood is a crucial period when humans develop cultural, language, and social skills, including the ability to detect emotion on other people’s faces. Social interactions with friends, parents, and caregivers are integral to fostering children’s growth and well-being,” the article reads.
It’s not clear if any of the school board members who voted for optional masking have changed their mind. Only one could be reached on Friday.
April Smith said she thinks masks make sense and her older children wear them in school, but she won’t vote to require them.
“I will encourage you all day long to wear a mask, if you can and if you are willing, but I am not going to mandate it,” she said.