A mechanism to secure funding of education in future years without having the necessary money was deemed unconstitutional, according to a ruling by the Alaska Supreme Court.
The Alaska Department of Law made the announcement Friday, noting that the state’s high court sided with Gov. Mike Dunleavy against the state Legislature.
“The ruling says the Legislature is always okay to spend money they have in this year or future years,” Attorney General Treg Taylor said in a news release. “What’s not okay is to spend money they don’t yet have, because that takes away the funding prerogative from future legislatures.”
In an opinion written by Alaska Supreme Court Justice Peter J. Maassen, the court ruled “funds be appropriated annually is implied in the Alaska Constitution’s text and was intended by the framers.”
“Allowing this form of forward funding for education a year in advance would open the door for forward funding in other contexts and more years in advance, weakening the annual budgeting process intended by the Constitution’s framers,” Maassen wrote.
Future appropriation, or “forward funding,” is a mechanism lawmakers could use to commit money to future education, transportation or road construction. But it’s typically done with funding already available.
The Supreme Court decision reverses a 2109 ruling made by Juneau Superior Court Judge Daniel Schally siding with lawmakers on the lawsuit.
According to the law department news release, the lawsuit centered around a 2018 bill the legislature adopted that sought to “appropriate funds for education from revenues over the next two fiscal years.”
The bill was approved by former Gov. Bill Walker in 2018. Walker lost in the follow-up election that year to Dunleavy.
Dunleavy proposed cutting K-12 spending for FY 2020 to help fund a larger Permanent Fund dividend payout. Lawmakers scoffed at the proposal and did not include K-12 funding in their budget bill, citing it funding was already appropriated.
The Attorney General’s office at the time called the appropriations unconstitutional and Dunleavy left schools unfunded, causing the Legislature to file a lawsuit.
The court acknowledged the state constitution doesn’t bar forward funding.
“Implicit in the budgetary clauses is a requirement that the budget be determined annually,” Maassen wrote. “When examined together, the budgetary clauses, the sources from which they were drawn, the underlying policies they were designed to promote, and our case law all support this conclusion.”
The Supreme Court ruling doesn’t target all forward funding, something lawmakers can do if they have two years of cash on hand to accomplish. Lawmakers did that with K-12 education this year: schools were funded for the current year and have $1.2 billion marked for FY 2024.
The court acknowledged forward as a necessary element, Maassen wrote
“We acknowledge the importance of providing school districts with advance notice of their annual budget, and we agree that the Constitution may allow for some degree of creativity to ensure this is accomplished,” Maassen wrote, but needs to do so in a constitutionally legal way.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.