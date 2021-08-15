Controversy has surrounded recent social media posts by Fairbanks North Star Borough school board member April Smith in regard to masking in schools. Smith, who supports the decision to keep masking a choice, has been vocal about her position. Her posts have drawn criticism on social media, particularly after Smith solicited comments in a Facebook group including members from across Alaska.
A post in the Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook page (which includes a screenshot of Smith’s post) arguing that her behavior is “unethical,” received nearly 200 comments and more than 20 shares.
The original post in question was Smith’s post in the Alaska Parents’ Rights In Education Facebook group. Smith asked the group to thank the Fairbanks school board and superintendent for leaving masking up to the individual. This is a statewide group including people from across Alaska, which Smith acknowledged.
“I know most of you are Anchorage people, but please send an email to Fairbanks school board and new superintendent and thank them for keeping mask choice in our schools,” Smith wrote.
Several individuals were concerned that Smith’s behavior, in particular her choice to solicit comments from Anchorage residents, was unethical. Sine Anahita, who publicly spoke out against Smith and her comments, pointed to several instances that she believed were unethical. According to Anahita, Smith’s post in the Alaska Parents’ Rights group was “a major cause for concern.”
“... although she was elected to serve the people in the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district, she asked this Anchorage group to write letters to work against the people she was elected to represent,” Anahita said in an email to the News-Miner. This post, Anahita said, “is a huge ethical violation and directly violates school district policy that requires Board members and other school officials to work for Fairbanks North Star Borough schools.”
Anahita believes that there should be an ethics investigation against Smith, including an information request for all her correspondences as a school board member.
According to FBSB school policy, however, Smith did not violate any rules. FNSB Acting Superintendent Karen Melin said that Smith did nothing wrong.
“It was a little surprising, but nothing illegal,” she said of the situation. Melin explained that, “The bottom line is that when an official is elected, they don’t surrender their right to free speech.” Therefore, she added, “nothing prevents comments such as Ms. Smith’s.”
The only restrictions are if multiple board members were engaging in a conversation online or if people from outside the district were voting in elections, Melin said.
Melin explained that there is no rule banning board members from soliciting comments from outside of Fairbanks, even if it is in order to further a personal agenda.
“All elected officials seek to garner influence, how to do that is up to the individual,” said Melin. Since each individual chooses how to use their right to free speech, there is nothing officially against seeking outside comment as Smith did, Melin explained, even though “wisdom might dictate otherwise.” Moreover, anyone can submit a comment to the school board, regardless of where they live.
Smith, in an interview with the News-Miner, stood by her statements and reiterated that her post did not violate any rules.
“It is not against our social media policy, not any type of bullying or threat, I just can’t see what was so offensive or unethical about asking a statewide group, that has lots of Fairbanks members, to thank the school board,” Smith said. She believes that people were “threatened or afraid” by her comments, which led to hostility.
Moreover, Smith viewed her statements as part of her duty to engage with the public. “One of the duties of the board is to provide direct means of keeping local citizens informed about the schools and keeping itself informed about the wishes of the public,” Smith said. “This is the responsibility of the board as a whole, but I also take that duty personally.”
One way she engages with the community, Smith explained, is through “a diverse set of groups and pages” on social media. “I pride myself on being available to the public. I am an open book. I am a longtime community member with a history of being frank and forthright,” Smith stated.
Smith is open about her belief in parental rights, which are “extremely important to me,” she said. She campaigned, and won, on this platform and continues to voice her support for it.
“In summary, I regret the distraction the post has caused to the board and administrators ... but I do not regret being an available presence on social media or making the ‘thank you’ post,” Smith said.
