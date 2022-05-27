The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has an additional $650,000 it received from the Borough Assembly on top of the $50 million it wanted.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin proposed allocating the bulk of it — $607,000 — toward 14 kindergarten teaching assistants and putting the rest in its fund balance.
The board plans to make a final budget approval at its June 7 regular meeting.
Kindergarten aides
“That decision was based on those positions being cut from the budget and not picked up in CARES,” Melin said at a board of education work session this week. She added that aides help with literacy improvement goals and address packed kindergarten classes.
Most board members supported using the additional borough allocation for aides.
“In the classroom, they are tutoring and directly instructing students, and free up the teacher to directly work with students, so it benefits that entire year,” board member Tim Doran said.
Board member Matthew Sampson agreed but questioned spending money on kindergarten aides, especially to boost literacy. He said it would make more sense to hire tutors and boost faltering literacy efforts across all grade levels.
Melin said additional kindergarten aides are meant to help larger kindergarten sizes and could focus on supporting literacy skills at that level.
“Kindergarten is a crucial step in the reading process,” Melin said. “There are skills our kindergartners need to leave their class with so they can launch into the next level to become a reader.”
Potential funding increase
The school board also began a framework for spending a potential $5 million in one-time state funding based on the recent legislatively approved budget now on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk. A separate bill adding the state’s base student allocation by $30 a student also awaits Dunleavy’s approval. It could add another $710,000.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw said the $5.7 million is a broad estimate; the district’s enrollment numbers and the governor’s actions will determine actual funding.
If Dunleavy signs the budget with no education vetoes or reductions and approves a student allocation increase by today, DeGraw said the district could “solidify the numbers” in time for the board’s June 7 meeting.
District administration proposed using most of the funding to move positions from its CARES Act budget back to the general budget, while stressing it’s still one time funding. Freed-up CARES Act funding could address more immediate learning loss concerns.
“That’s what those funds were designed for, to fill in any gaps that might have been created by the pandemic,” Melin said.
About $1 million would go into a depleted fund balance.
Prioritize fund balance
The board was split on the administration’s decision for any additional state funding. All agreed for the need to bolster an empty fund balance account. Fund balance is usually tapped to accommodate unforeseen additional costs or opportunities.
Some wanted to sink the bulk of the $5.7 million into the fund balance.
“We’ve already discussed our CARES funding, and [that decision] alleviates the possibility of the funding not coming,” board president Jennifer Luke said. “It will also allow us to have a fund balance with the uncertainties of fuel prices and electricity prices … and food prices for our nutrition program.”
Other board members agreed to additional activities directors, adding teachers to Hutchison High School and restoring five contract days for support staff.
Restored support staff work days would cost $800,000, counselors are estimated at $330,000 and activities funding would be about $220,000, according to administrators.