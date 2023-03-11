West Valley High School's Advanced Placement chemistry class participated in a snowball fight Friday afternoon, March 10, 2023, as part of a science demonstration. The class is studying equilibrium, which occurs when two-way reactions reach a balance. To model this in the snowball fight, students are divided into two teams. When a student from one team hit a student on the other team with a snowball, the student who got hit had to switch teams. Eventually, there were significantly more students on one team than the other, showing that equilibrium had been reached.