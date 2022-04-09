One of Lathrop High School’s winningest teams is preparing for a national competition in two weeks.
The Lathrop Malemutes’ Academic Decathlon team has 14 state championship titles — the most of any Alaska school — and is the highest-scoring team ever in the state Academic Decathlon.
Starting on April 21, nine students will compete for top national honors, including a trophy, medals and scholarships, at the United States Academic Decathlon. The competition for scholarly superiority will be all online.
The Lathrop team, which is in Division 2 — divisions are based on school enrollment — has competed at nationals many times before but in recent years the team has slowly improved its standing. In 2014, the Malemutes ranked 27th at nationals. In 2017, the team ranked 18th. In 2019, they ranked 15th. Last year, they came in 9th at the national competition.
“We’re excited to have the highest state winning team score of all the teams entering the Division 2 nationals with us, but the margins are small and we know the other teams always work hard to get ready for the national competition,” teacher and coach Christopher Benshoof wrote in an email.
Commonly known as Aca Deca or just Aca Dec, the contest involves students vying for top scores through test taking, speech making, essay writing, interviews and a Super Quiz, described on the United States Academic Decathlon website as team members taking turns solving “stimulating challenges” across subject areas in front of a live audience. The completion covers a broad array of subjects. A theme is announced every year, and this year’s theme is “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”
The Lathrop Malemute Aca Deca team roster includes seniors Benjamin Pilon, team captain, Gus Roselius and Kieran Komkai; juniors Phoebe Xu, homeschooler Hannah Chang and Jimmy Evans; sophomores Fiona Beardsley and John Haas; and freshman Timothy Greenwood.
“The Academic Decathlon expects students to perform well in speech and interview giving, essay writing, math, science, economics, history, art analysis, literary critique, and music theory,” Benshoof wrote. “This year’s group is highly skilled in all of these areas, though one of their strongest specialities is math where they have been studying statistics.”
The state completion was Feb. 18-19, and the Malemutes won with an overall score of 42,590. The Lathrop team’s highest winning score at a state competition was 43,493.9 in 2019.
“The team won $19,500 at state, with the largest scholarship ($5,500) going to Ben Pilon,” Benshoof wrote.
Lathrop Aca Deca will compete against schools from Wisconsin, New Jersey, Iowa, Idaho and Rhode Island.
“Most of the schools from those other states are also public schools similar to Lathrop, but some are private schools or magnet/charter schools,” Benshoof wrote.
The science piece of the completion will have a focus on marine biology. The literature curriculum this year is based on “The Sea-Wolf” by Jack London.
“The music curriculum will explore the many ways water has influenced music, from musical instruments that rely on water to compositions inspired by water,” the U.S. Academic Decathlon website reads. The art curriculum “explores the impact of water on art, including subtopics such as ink wash painting, watercolor, water as a subject of art, and the use of water in architecture, sculpture, and environmental art.”
The students are also studying the economics of water and the impact of water on human history.
“Students on our winning team this year have spent about 500 hours studying together since October,” Benshoof said. “As we approach competition time, our group study time reaches about 25 hours a week.”
The Malemutes are going into this year’s completion with experienced students who are well-rounded and some newcomers who have proven themselves. Benshoof said most of the top scorers are new to Aca Deca.
Hannah Chang, one of the 11th grade competitors, said she is nervous but excited about the competition. Her strength is the interview portion of the contest.
“I always tell myself to relax and just genuinely try to get into the conversation and not think of it so much as they are grading me. I think of it like I am talking to an adult who wants to get to know me,” she said.
Preparing for a competition involves studying and hard work but the students also play games.
“We’re working hard to try and place well, but we know there are other teams also working hard,” Benshoof said.