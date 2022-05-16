They may only be in their early school years, but these little Thunderbirds know exactly what they will miss about attending Anderson Elementary School.
About 20 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds lined up during the school’s recent closing ceremony to share their thoughts with friends, family, and teachers.
“There were lots of tears during those,” said Principal Stacey Stansell. “It was really great to have our little Thunderbirds share.”
Of course, they will miss their mascot: Andy the Thunderbird. Many named their teachers, eating in the lunchroom with their friends, and meeting new friends.
“The P.E. teacher was very popular,” Stansell said.
Most of these youngsters will now attend Crawford Elementary School. Both schools are located on Eielson Air Force Base.
Anderson Elementary School is the third elementary school that will close in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, along with Joy Elementary and Nordale Elementary. The school board’s decision is expected to save the school district $3 million per year and help cut down a projected $19 million deficit next year, according to school district officials.
At the farewell ceremony, students had a chance to meet the principal of Crawford Elementary School, Teresa Lesage, who used to be a teacher at Anderson Elementary.
“It was a good time for all of us to take a deep breath and celebrate,” Stansell said. “It was a really nice time to thank parents and everyone for their support.”
The ceremony ended with a special gift — a musical tribute from the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific.
Anderson Elementary School opened in 1964 and its motto has always been: Students Soar to Success.
The school is named after Major Rudolph Anderson Jr, an Air Force reconnaissance pilot from Greenville, S.C. He was the first U-2 pilot to photograph secret missile sites in Cuba. Shot down over that country on Oct. 27, 1962, he was the only American killed during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Initially, Anderson housed first- and second-graders, providing 12 classrooms for 303 students. The next year, 12 more classrooms were built and kindergarten was added.
Overcrowding soon moved kindergarten and some first grades to a new location called Temporary Village. In the next decade, third grade was added and enrollment increased to 682 students. The school building was remodeled in 1994.
Traditions and new programs have flourished at the school over the years.
The staff was formally recognized in April 2002 when Anderson received the National Title I Distinguished School Award.