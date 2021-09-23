It’s slow-going but efforts to find school bus drivers continue with a driver shortage causing 20 to 25 bus routes to be suspended at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District on any given week.
“We have daily meetings with the district,” Jim Ring, senior vice president of operations for the western region at Durham School Services, told the Board of Education at a Tuesday meeting. “As we add drivers, that need to reduce those routes would be reduced.”
It’s too soon to say when the company will hit full capacity, Ring said.
Durham has received 30 applications in the last two weeks and 21 more people are undergoing training. Twenty hours of the training is conducted behind the wheel.
Weekly bus route suspensions that began in late August are planned at least through Oct. 8.
Durham is a new school district transportation contractor with a 10-year contract that began in August. The annual contract cost is about $12.7 million based on 130 routes.
“We continue to work with Durham, and Durham continues to aggressively recruit not only in state but out of state to find the needed drivers in a highly competitive market across the nation right now,” Acting Superintendent Karen Melin told the school board.
Starting school bus driver pay is between $23 and $24 an hour. The Illinois-based company transports more than one million students daily and has been around for more than 100 years.
“Bus drivers are a significant member of the school team,” school board President Tim Doran said. “They are the ones who greet the kids first thing in them morning, see them off at the end of the day and have great impact on kids.”
The school bus driver shortage is an old problem. The previous contractor also struggled to maintain bus routes.
This year, education leaders changed school start times and combined routes to reduce the burden.
Durham has two bus driver trainers in Fairbanks who are Alaska certified.
“They have been working on weekends,” Melin said. “They are trying to get those behind the wheel hours for the trainees and get them ready to take the exam.”
School board members said they were grateful for the work being put into getting the student transportation system at full capacity.