Hering Auditorium played host Friday to a ceremony honoring 20 schools across Alaska for their efforts in supporting students from military families, with each education facility earning the title of a Purple Heart School.
“We are so proud of our relationship with our military installations and efforts to ensure that our military-connected students transition,” said Superintendent Karen Melin. “It’s a big part of who we are.”
The ceremony involved the presentation of colors from Lathrop High School’s JROTC program and comments from Alaska Commissioner of Education Michael Johnson and Acting Commissioner of Alaska’s Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission Terry Ryals. The Purple Heart School designation “recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military,” according to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
Janet Farris, school liaison officer for the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska at Fort Wainwright, said more than 3,000 students enrolled in district schools come from active duty military families.
“These schools have purposefully taken steps to welcome military-connected students,” Johnson said during the ceremony. “Today is the first day in Alaska that we formally have these schools, but the reality is they have been supporting students without any recognition for years.”
Johnson told the News-Miner that the distinction demonstrates “how military-connected we are as a state.”
“It demonstrates what a great state we are for military families and that schools are able to accommodate students,” she said.
Ryals noted that military-connected students face a lot of challenges including moving every few years, going long periods without the presence of a parent on deployment.
The schools recognized, Ryals said, “have demonstrated their commitment to helping military students and their families navigate and persevere over these challenges.”
The state launched the initiative in 2021. Eligible schools must fulfill three requirements plus a fourth additional activity.
Requirements include a dedicated page on the school or district’s website featuring resources for military families, an active youth welcoming committee and a Military Family Point of Contact.
Melin said district schools hold events including beginning of the year events for new families coming into Fairbanks. The district itself has a full-time military student support coordinator to facilitate transitions and assist families.
“If you’re a high school student coming from another state, the coordinator can help make sure credits are transferred,” Melin said.
Georgia Sandgren, the district’s military student support coordinator, said some students adjust well when transferring from school to school.
“They find a club, find a sport and jump right in,” Sandgren said. “For other kids, it might not be that easy, so we help them adjust. Having a great attitude feeds into making students welcome.”
Eleven schools were from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, including Anderson Elementary, Crawford Elementary, Ben Eielson Junior/Senior High, Arctic Light Elementary, Hunter Elementary, Lathrop High, West Valley High, Tanana Middle School, Discovery Peak Charter School, North Pole Middle School and North Pole High. Of the other schools, seven are in Ketchikan, one in Eagle River and one in Kodiak.