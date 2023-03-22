aken for Granite
by Jim Garlits
Is your kitchen needing a bit more spice? It might be time to shake things up with a renovation—more specifically those countertops. Fairbanks has a ton of stores specializing in countertops. You can shop the Giants like Lowe’s or Home Depot. Or you can go to specialty stores such as Counter Fitters.
There are newer materials on the market sandwiched between laminate and granite, and they run from the bottom to the top of the price spectrum.
Advances in technology allow homeowners more options than ever before. There are now engineered stones such as quartz, recycled glass, and concrete, as well as alternative natural stones such as slate.
If you are thinking granite, the perennial favorite for higher-end installations because of its durability, heat and stain resistance, and variety of colors, that’s a recipe for success.
But if you’re not wanting something that salty, consider one of these whose prices fall between Formica and Fort Knox.
Quartz is very hard and resists scratching and chipping. Unlike granite, it is non-porous and is easily cleaned with mild soap and a damp cloth. Like granite, it comes in many colors to match your décor. For the environmentally conscious, they can be made from recycled materials.
Another eco-friendly choice is recycled glass. They are durable and withstand heat well, are non-porous, and won’t stain. Since they’re mixed with a binder such as resin or concrete, the aesthetic possibilities are endless. The final cost will depend on the thickness of the slab, the type of glass used, and the complexity of the installation.
Speaking of concrete, its popularity has been boiling over in recent years, perhaps fueled by popular home renovation shows. Concrete countertops have a modern and industrial look that many homeowners find attractive. They can be polished to a high gloss or left with a more natural finish, depending on the desired look. They can be made in many colors, finishes, and textures.
Slate adds a wow factor that is difficult to ignore. Its natural earthy look adds rustic charm with hues of deep gray, blues, greens, and purples. It doesn’t require sealing, but it is porous and can stain, and will chip if hit with your cast iron skillet.
Whichever countertop material you choose, be sure to hire a qualified installer who has experience with that particular material. She or he will be able to ensure that your countertops are installed correctly, avoiding any potential issues with cracking, chipping, or uneven surfaces.
It's also important to maintain your countertops per their instructions. This might include regular cleaning and sealing as needed, avoiding harsh chemicals and abrasive cleaners,
By choosing a high-quality modern countertop and working with a seasoned installer, you can enjoy beautiful and functional countertops that will add value to your home for years to come.
Employees of Counter Fitters did not return requests for more information.