Three schools will close, with one repurposed to house homeschool and eLearning programs, and sixth graders will shift to middle school starting in the fall, following a 4-3 vote of the Board of Education and two hours of discussion and testimony Tuesday night.
The impacted schools include Anderson Elementary — which will merge with Crawford — and Joy and Nordale elementary schools. Students at the latter two will be re-distributed based on new school boundaries.
The decision will affect 403 Joy and Nordale students in kindergarten through fifth grades as they are redistributed to other schools. For Anderson Elementary, 162 K-2 students head to Crawford Elementary.
With a middle school realignment, 649 fifth graders in all district wide elementary schools will start sixth grade at one of three middle schools.
The decision will save the district at least $3 million a year and help cut down a projected $19 million deficit next year, according to school district officials.
Necessary steps
Most board members agreed that while difficult, the decision to close schools was fiscally necessary and cut down the need for staff layoffs.
“No one wants to close a school, however if it is how we keep our educators in those classrooms, those are the trade offs as we move forward,” board president Jennifer Luke said.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin called the district’s spending priorities misaligned at this point.
“We are funding buildings, not students,” Melin said.
The discussion regarding school closures began years ago.
Board member April Smith requested the changes be approved in one motion, citing that the district administration did its due diligence in researching all recommendations and conducting outreach.
“I think this supports a vision of the future of our education in the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” Smith said.
Doran: more information needed for 6-8, repurposing
Some board members were split on the decision to close and repurpose Nordale and shift to a districtwide grades 6-8 middle school model, including board member Timothy Doran.
Doran wanted to break the decision into three parts. He said a lot of unknowns remain about whether homeschool students will return to physical schools after the pandemic.
He requested a plan that will address the needs of the district’s alternative programs such as BEST, a homeschool program.
A middle school realignment isn’t a “bad deal,” Doran said, but the former school principal wants a plan on reconfiguration.
North Pole middle school utilizes the format at present.
“I think we owe it to our community to have a clear understanding of what is at stake,” Doran said.
Step into the future
Melin said a repurposed Nordale building goes beyond hosting the BEST program.
“It’s a visionary step into the future [of education in the district],” Melin said. “We are launching into a whole new world and the pandemic has been the catalyst. We can provide choices that we haven’t had before.”
In addition, Melin said the district will be working with a consultant on how to successfully reconfigure the middle school grades.
“Each school community will create their own model that works best for them with the facilitation of a nationwide organization,” the chief school administrator said.
Parents, students plea
Parents and a few students from Joy and Nordale made heartfelt pleas during public comment to keep their schools open. Some noted that both schools are Title I facilities, a federal designation based on the number of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.
Kyler Lanz, a Nordale student, said he feels comfortable at his school.
“If Nordale closes, I won’t be able to talk to my friends, and I’m afraid my only option will be to homeschool,” Lanz said. “I am grateful for all that Nordale has done for me and I want it to stay open.”
Krista Zody, a Nordale parent, said the closure of two Title I schools will impact all involved.
“I am concerned with the trauma impact paired with mental and emotional repercussions the school closure may have on students and families,” Zody said.
Joy parents noted the school has 87 special needs students enrolled, the highest in the school district. Concerns about how they will adapt to new schools and potential trauma associated with the transfer were raised.
Closure of all three schools affects 211 special needs students overall.
Derek Coryell, executive director of special education, said a process is in place to facilitate transfers once new school boundaries are finalized.
“We would have transition meetings with the parents and receiving schools so they can address the needs of the individual child,” Coryell said.
Bleak outlook expected
Regardless of shutting Joy and Anderson and repurposing Nordale, some school board members warned the district still faces an overall shortfall of at least $23 million over the next two years.
The district also faces a fiscal year with no fund balance, an account which otherwise allows the district to cover unexpected expenses or pursue unexpected opportunities.
Board member Matthew Sampson said he didn’t like the Nordale option, but supported closing all three elementary schools to keep teachers. Sampson said the middle school option decreases the number of students in elementary schools.
“That gives us another opportunity to close another school or two, as disgusting as that sounds. Bottom line, it allows us to keep teachers and support staff,” Sampson said.
Luke, the board president, said while it appears money drives everything, it also means serving students.
“I know it’s talking dollars, but those dollars are what pay for our amazing staff and incredible programs,” Luke said.
Board member Erin Morotti, who voted against the overall motion, said the decision was unfortunate.
“It will impact our most vulnerable population and I regret that we could not come up with a better solution,” Morotti said.