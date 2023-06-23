Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation trustees have resurrected the idea of an Anchorage office and have called for opening an unbudgeted branch office in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

All six trustees of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation live in the Anchorage area, but that’s no reason for the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation to expand its bureaucratic footprint beyond Juneau and waste hundreds of thousands on new office space in the state’s largest city.

Given the range of big challenges facing the Permanent Fund, the trustees should focus on improving electronic communications statewide instead of resurrecting an old idea of planting an Anchorage office.

