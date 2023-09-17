The Tetlin Native Corporation has posted a press release on its website making serious allegations about parties involved in the mineral lease that underlies the Kinross plan to truck ore to Fairbanks.

The many legal issues, which go back years before Kinross got involved, will be sorted out if and when the dispute over the mining lease ever goes to court. As for the political and ethical issues, the court of public opinion will come into play.

Dermot Cole, a longtime columnist and reporter from Fairbanks, writes about Alaska politics and other topics on his blog Reporting From Alaska, which can be found at www.dermotcole.com.