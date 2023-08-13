Gwen Holdmann

JR Ancheta photo

Gwen Holdmann

 JR Ancheta

Rarely have we seen a clearer example of the Dunleavy administration misusing state public records law than the effort to cover Curtis Thayer’s tracks in the firing of University of Alaska researcher Gwen Holdmann from the Dunleavy energy task force.

Holdmann is the founding director of the Alaska Center for Energy and Power. She had been vice chair of the task force, appointed by Gov. Dunleavy March 22, a perfect choice for that position. She is an expert on Alaska energy matters.

