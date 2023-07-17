In my July 16 column on Warren G. Harding's visit to Fairbanks, I referred to Mayor Marquam asking a large assembled crowd if it wanted the government to return control of the railroad. My sources were Speeches and Addresses of Warren G. Harding, President of the United States: Delivered During the Course of His Tour from Washington, D.C. to Alaska and Return to San Francisco, June 20 to August 2, 1923, and a photo caption story by D. L. Hollandy, "President Harding Tour" in the Online Archive of California (oac.cdlib.org). The OAC said this: "Mayor Marquam of Fairbanks asking people before Harding and officials if they want the government to return control of the railroad to signify by raising right hand, which they all did."
However, that OAC is incorrect or I interpreted it incorrectly and should have consulted newspaper coverage of the day.