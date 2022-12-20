Waning

Photo courtesy Don Callahan

A waning crescent moon rises above Fairbanks Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, as seen from Chena Ridge.

 Photo courtesy Don Callahan

The National Weather service predicts that sub-zero temperatures will run into next week, continuing the chilly trend through Christmas.

“The high pressure plus low sunlight hours mean that we aren’t getting very much heat,” Meteorologist Dakari Anderson said. “Also, the arctic air from the northern part of the state comes down south.”

Mariana Low is an intern at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.