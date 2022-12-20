The National Weather service predicts that sub-zero temperatures will run into next week, continuing the chilly trend through Christmas.
“The high pressure plus low sunlight hours mean that we aren’t getting very much heat,” Meteorologist Dakari Anderson said. “Also, the arctic air from the northern part of the state comes down south.”
There isn’t expected to be any more snow for a little while due to the high pressure, which suppresses any precipitation. Winds are expected to remain calm but could pick up a little on Friday and Saturday, especially in the hills.
“When you get high pressure like this, the inversion will be strong,” Anderson said. “Temperatures could get up to zero or even into the teens in the hills but will stay at about 20 to 30 below zero in the valley.”
Pet health in extreme cold
With these cold temperatures, owners must check a few extra boxes to keep pets safe and happy. An article published on the Golden Heart Veterinary Services website gives some tips on how to best do that.
“Pet paws, like human hands and faces, are susceptible to frostbite. Remove caked ice from your dog’s feet as soon as possible,” the article says. “If you suspect frostbite, thaw out the affected areas slowly using warm, moist towels that are changed frequently.”
It is also important to remember that Antifreeze can be deadly if consumed, and its sweet taste can be very appealing to pets. “Never drain antifreeze into the street, be careful to wipe up any spills, and store antifreeze in tightly closed containers far out of the reach of pets [and children],” the article reads.
The article also points out that “outdoor dogs need more calories in the winter just to keep warm.” It’s important that they have the energy needed to produce enough body heat, and “adequate water is just as important to an outdoor dog’s health as food,” the article says, adding that animal owners should frequently check water bowls to ensure the water hasn’t frozen.
