The Fairbanks City Council is willing to transfer broadband utility powers to the Fairbanks North Star Borough — with a caveat.
The borough wants broadband utility powers from both Fairbanks and North Pole to conduct a study locating areas that lack broadband internet service. The goal, according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, would be to then partner with companies and secure federal funding to address the issue.
The council approved an introduced ordinance to that effect Tuesday but includes a provision added by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth.
‘Fair play’
Cleworth wants something from the borough: a return of the city’s board of appeals rights that were relinquished in 2016. Cleworth made a successful motion citing broadband powers would be transferred only if the city got those appeals rights back.
Prior to 2016, both Fairbanks and North Pole city councils served as a board of adjustment for appeals regarding property-related decisions made by the borough Planning Commission. The Borough Assembly removed that authority by ordinance in 2016, making itself the only appeals authority.
Three requests, the last approved unanimously by the council in August 2020, have been met with silence, Cleworth said.
“Taking away a city’s right to act as a board of appeals was just simply retaliatory because we made a decision the borough mayor did not like,” Cleworth said. “That is kind of like the kid at the school yard who takes the ball and goes home.”
The appeals process transferred again in 2020 to a newly-formed appointed Board of Appeals in 2021.
Cleworth said the amended motion contains an element of fairness.
“We’ve asked [the borough] for help one one time, and we did not get it,” Cleworth said. “This is extremely important to show that the [borough and city] need to work together on issues of importance.”
‘Completely unrelated’
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly questioned the logic behind Cleworth’s motion.
“Those are really two separate issues,” Matherly said. “Asking for it in a resolution is one thing, but including it in a completely unrelated ordinance is another. “
Matherly added he wasn’t happy with the borough’s decision to consolidate the appeals process either.
“But I’m the type of person who tries to isolate each incident when it comes to the borough,” Matherly said. “To me it’s a bit sneaky.”
Matherly added a lack of broadband service remains an issue that involves the entire borough, including parts of the city. He added the borough has worked with the city by waiving $2 million in fees for the Polaris Building.
“That’s not cheap,” Matherly said.
Cleworth’s amendment passed with a 4-2 vote; Councilmembers June Rogers and Valarie Therrien voted no. The overall ordinance, with Cleworth’s amendment, passed unanimously and advanced to the next council meeting for formal adoption.
Councilman Aaron Gibson noted Cleworth’s amendment would “almost guarantee the borough would never do the broadband study.”
Gibson doesn’t support the study in general, stating in a Jan. 11 finance committee that both residents and utilities already know which areas lack broadband service.