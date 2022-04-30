Fairbanks city staff are trying to tackle proposed solutions for a staffing crunch at the Fairbanks Fire Department as it faces staffing issues with its paramedics and firefighters.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders and Fire Chief Scott Raygor provided some options at a Monday work session, while diving deep into details about staffing hierarchies and paramedic calls.
Staffing
According to Sanders, the current contract with the firefighter union stipulates a minimum of 12 people are required to run two ambulances.
The 2021/2022 minimum staffing standards require a minimum nine-person shift, in part due to a staffing shortage. The city is budgeted for 14 people per shift, but only has 37 firefighters and medics, with 10 vacancies.
The contract also stipulates a ranked staffing priority, including a battalion chief in a SUV, three people on an engine and two for an ambulance. That commits the already minimum staffing level.
In order to staff a second vehicle, 12 people are needed, but the hierarchy automatically prefers one person to man an aerial ladder platform vehicle if it’s needed for a call.
In 2021, the city received a total of 6,995 medical and fire calls, and responded to 6,893, including 959 fire and 5,1912 medical.
In 2019, FFD had a minimum 11-person shift, enough to staff a second ambulance, but only had to cover a combined 6,290 calls.
The next top six fire departments have a combined 22 paid staff on shift that to a combined annual call volume of 6,798 calls in 2021.
Raygor said University Fire had a minimum 10 people on a shift, North Pole had a minimum four-person shift, while North Star and Steese volunteer fire departments had three each.
Raygor said the Fairbanks Fire department has gone through a spate of departures or retirements at all levels, creating overtime issues, especially among middle management. He said the union is trying to solve the issue by readjusting its experience grades and streamlining training.
Wait times go up
The loss of a second ambulance resulted in increased stacked calls, Raygor said.
A stacked call, according to dispatch manager Kristi Merideth, results when available units are busy with calls. Dispatch takes the necessary information, including call type, patient condition and address and places the call into a queue.
Every 20 minutes, the call is re-evaluated for lower priority medical calls until the ambulance is dispatched, cancels or the condition escalates.
In 2020, the city averaged eight stacked calls a month; for the first quarter of 2022, it averaged 30.
“The time a person is waiting for an apparatus to respond has gone up exponentially,” Raygor said.
Mutual aid
Fire departments throughout the borough have an automatic mutual aid response agreement for structure fires. Each fire department, Raygor said, set up their own response plans.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Fire Department, he said, could request three engines from other agencies, and those agencies would determine which fire apparatus to send.
Lower level fire calls, such as a fuel spill, small brush fire or car fire, don’t get an automatic response, Raygor said.
Some agencies don’t respond to lower-level medical calls within the city, like University Fire, according to Raygor.
Concerns over staffing method
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said it appears the department appears to be staffing for fire engines versus an ambulance, when the lion’s share of calls end up being medical. He noted the agreement with the firefighters union dictates a lot of staffing levels.
“With a minimum of 9 people, we should have a minimum of two ambulances at all times, and 12 people with a minimum of three ambulances,” Cleworth said. “But you can’t do that with agreement right now.”
When asked about mutual aid responses to fires and ambulances, Raygor said some fire chiefs are frustrated about the lack of compensation. Other agencies can bill for ambulances, but only if they transport a patient.
Proposed staffing order change
Sanders said a proposed solution could allow the department to staff up to three ambulances. But it would require revised agreement between the council and union.
“The proposal is the city compromises on the minimal staffing and the union compromises on the aerial platform,” Sanders said. It would bump the minimum staffing to 11 and put priority on two ambulances over an aerial unit. An additional two people would cross-staff the aerial platform and a third ambulance.
Sanders said if the ladder platform was needed for a fire, the two people assigned to the third ambulance would jump over to the ladder. However, if the ambulance crew is on a call, they would continue, resulting in a lack of the ladder platform.
Cleworth proposed prioritizing staffing an ambulance over a second engine, thereby expanding medical call responses.
Raygor noted a fire engine has more versatility, since it handles higher-end medical calls, HAZMAT emergencies and fires.
“That’s where the liability is on the council to make the decision on how many calls and how many emergencies we will leave sitting out there,” Raygor said.
He added stacked calls for the Fairbanks Police Department, such as petty theft or a stolen vehicle, in that the incident has already occurred.
“They can let those calls sit, where our calls are ‘I’m actively bleeding or having a heart attack,’” Raygor said. “The calls are there and we have to cover them the best we can.”
Another proposed solution could involve dedicating an ambulance to medical transfers at hospitals, while being flexible to be diverted to more pressing calls if necessary. Raygor said FFD would work with Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to ensure an ambulance is required and billable.
Billing can be a problem, he said, because sometimes medical insurance or Medicare paperwork isn’t properly filled out, sticking FFD with an unpaid portion of the transport bill.
When asked about a private company coming in for some calls, Raygor said he knew of six attempts by a company to come in, but couldn’t make it due to overhead costs.
Sanders and Raygor both said any adjustment would require a new letter of agreement with the firefighters union.
“I don’t think we are all that far apart,” Sanders said. “I think everyone is looking for the best solutions and we all see the same end goal: to answer all our calls and provide services to the community.”