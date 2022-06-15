An ordinance sponsored by Council member Valerie Therrien seeks to provide a five-year property tax deferment for developers of new construction within certain parts of the city.
Therrien’s ordinance mirrors a similar ordinance passed by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly in March to address a housing shortage. The main difference is the length of tax exemption, which would last up to five years, instead of the borough’s 10-year period.
At Monday’s meeting, the ordinance was advanced in a 5-1 vote to an upcoming public hearing but not before it was pulled for brief discussion.
Therrien said her ordinance would not completely deprive the city of property tax revenue. Property owners or developers would still need to pay property tax on the land’s assessed value.
The borough passed its ordinance largely along the lines of expected influx of new military and civilian personnel following the beddown of 54 new F-35 airplanes and anticipated Stratotankers at Eielson Air Force Base. Eielson’s housing capacity at the time was filled.
Council member Jerry Cleworth, however, said he isn’t “a fan of this ordinance” and voted against its advancement.
He said the borough’s tax exemption — which covers building inside the city limits itself — was sufficient incentive for developers to start new construction.
“Anyone coming in is going to enjoy a hefty tax relief,” Cleworth said. “The borough has the right to give that up for a period of time.”
The city of Fairbanks, however, needs all the money it can get.
“We are essentially a service area and the borough did not give up taxation on those,” Cleworth said. “When you pay your service area taxes, it goes for refuse collection, roads, and [emergency medical services].”
He added the city will be “struggling for money next year” and needs to address increased service needs such as snow removal, police and fire services, and extra patrols.
Therrien asked for the courtesy to advance it to a public hearing to allow the public to weigh in. She added it could have a ripple effect to inspire development of distressed buildings.
“We need to look at how to beautify Fairbanks,” Therrien said. “When we think about [spending] $100,000 to abate a building, we can do a lot more with $100,000 by giving an incentive to a contractor to improve a building inside the city.”
When asked how it would affect collecting revenue under the tax cap, City Attorney Paul Ewers said it’s a complex topic that requires some investigation leading up to the ordinance’s public hearing.
Ewers said the ordinance wouldn’t affect tax cap in terms of revenue. Chief Finance Officer Margarita Bell said the property tax on the full assessment, including the new construction, would be collected in the sixth year.
It would be a step backward, however, for a property that had an uninhabitable building but was still assessed as if it could be occupied. If the tax deferment is applied to the property and cleared, the city would lose revenue because only revenue of the land would be collected.
Additionally, the tax deferment’s five years only apply to new multi-residential construction with five or more units; new multi-residential construction with four units or fewer would only be eligible for two years of tax exemption.