Shrimp tacos are a favorite in our household. In fact tacos of any kind, vegetarian, chicken or beef are a hit at our dinner table. They are easy to make and delicious. You can adjust the level of spiciness by adding or reducing the paprika and cayenne pepper.
I serve these with a cilantro sauce and fresh slaw. Enjoy!
Blackened Shrimp Tacos with Cilantro Crema and Slaw
1 lb. raw shrimp peeled and deveined.
¼ tsp cayenne (omit if you don’t want spicy)
Other optional toppings: chopped tomatoes, cotija cheese, salsa, lime wedges.
2 small avocados (or 1 large)
2 Tbsp low fat sour cream
2 limes juiced (about 4 Tbsp)
¼ tsp lemon pepper seasoning
1-2 tsp rice wine vinegar if needed to thin it out.
For cabbage cilantro slaw
1 pound shredded green cabbage. (You can add purple cabbage as well)
1. Take the tails off the shrimp, rinse and place them on paper towels to remove excess water. Make sure all water is removed. Place the dried off shrimp in a zip lock bag.
2. Combine all dry spices together and add them into the bag with shrimp. Squeeze lime over the shrimp and gently mix so all of the shrimp is coated with the spice mixture. Seal the bag and keep it in the refrigerator, about 15 minutes while you make the slaw and sauce.
3. When ready, heat a large cast iron pan over medium high heat and add the 2 tbsp melted butter. Once it’s hot, add shrimp and cook the for 2-3 minutes per side or until done. (Make sure the shrimp is in a single layer and not overlapping. You may need to do this in 2 batches.)
4. If you don’t have cast iron pan, use a non-stick pan.
1. Place avocado, cilantro, sour cream, jalapeno, lime juice and garlic
powder and lemon pepper seasoning together in a food processor
and blend until smooth. Add water to thin it out if needed. Keep
crema chilled in the fridge.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss. Adjust seasoning as needed.
1. Heat the corn tortillas, in a cast iron pan over medium heat.
2. Layer them with chili lime shrimp, top with slaw, drizzle crema on top.
You can add your favorite toppings, like cotija cheese or chopped tomatoes if you like. Serve immediately with extra lime wedges on the side.