I belong to an organization of reluctant members known as the Last Timers. Each winter 20-30 pounds or more creeps up on us. Then we spend June through September dumping that suet. “That’s the last time I diet,” we shout triumphantly on Sept. 1 as we don our skinny jeans.
“Rats, not again,” we whimper each June 1 as we step on the scale. Motivated, again we toss out the beer, cold pizza and Polish sausages to make our fridge shelves look green as a lettuce patch.
Lifelong dieters go through stages. We’re plump as adolescence arrives, but there’s no need to diet. Shooting up a foot in height will leave anyone with a broomstick waist.
Growing up with a Polish mother’s table piled high with lard-based pierogis and tasty desserts presented a challenge for me.
On the one hand, Mama cooed, “Eat, eat, eat. What’s the matter? You don’t like my food?”
On the other, she would take me to buy a pair of pants and say, “How come you’re the only boy in your class to shop in the ‘husky’ department?”
There was no use arguing with Polish mama logic. Not even the great logicians of all time like Aristotle, John Stuart Mill or Bertrand Russell could have convinced Mama that inductive reasoning was superior to what she knew in her gut was true. I used to joke that the difference between a piranha and my mother was that a piranha eventually lets go.
Thankfully, these days there are no husky sections for males in clothing stores. Now we Last Timers shop at the Big and Tall Expanded Waistband aisles.
I’ve tried lots of crazy diets in the 1970s that didn’t work. What did work were the times when I used to play sports and could run from dawn to dusk. When you ran, you could even eat a plate of Mama’s frosting-covered, jelly-crammed Paczki donuts and still never gain an ounce.
What were the names of these diets, you ask?
There was the water diet. For three days you ate nothing and just guzzled gallons of water. The only thing that did was jack up your water bill and keep you chained to a urinal. You lost not a pound.
Then the stores sold something called Metrecal that tasted like chalky barium and made you put on weight without even the sinful delight of enjoying a meal.
For a time around the year 2000, there was the “Jared Diet.” It was named for a male Subway sandwich model who supposedly lost 250 pounds eating nothing but Subway sandwiches. Jared, of course, turned out to be a nasty monster who now is in a federal prison dreaming about classic foot-long BMT sandwiches. After about a week of this Subway diet, I went back on the McDonald’s Quarter-Pounder and fries diet.
Of course, when I was heavy in my late 30s, my Polish mother saw the pudgy little fold of flesh over my belt as a sign of economic prosperity.
“You carry your weight well,” she would assure me.
“Ma, what else can I do?” I would joke. “Drop it on the floor?”
Today, I still joke about my weight.
I tell my Polish wife Gosia: “I’d be perfect for my height if only I stood seven-foot-eleven.”
Well, it’s now mid-June in Fairbanks as I again diet. Twenty pounds have come off my belly and butt with exercise at Chena Lake. Places like the mega-portioned Pagoda Express in North Pole are now off-limits to me.
Yep, I’m right on target to reach my ideal weight by September 1.
And this is the last diet I ever will go on, you betcha.
Nah, you’re probably right. Not even a compulsive gambler like Pete Rose would bet on me keeping the weight off come June 2024.
But Last Timers are optimistic dreamers, and maybe this time I’ll stick to a lifelong healthy diet change.
It could happen. Our Last Time motto is “You gotta believe!”
Hank Nuwer is the managing editor of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.