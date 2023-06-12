Nuwer

I belong to an organization of reluctant members known as the Last Timers. Each winter 20-30 pounds or more creeps up on us. Then we spend June through September dumping that suet. “That’s the last time I diet,” we shout triumphantly on Sept. 1 as we don our skinny jeans.

“Rats, not again,” we whimper each June 1 as we step on the scale. Motivated, again we toss out the beer, cold pizza and Polish sausages to make our fridge shelves look green as a lettuce patch.

Hank Nuwer is the managing editor of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.