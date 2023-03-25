The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly reworked a resolution Thursday night that it had originally passed on March 9 to oppose the trucking plan for the Manh Choh mine project.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund, who voted in favor of the original resolution, had filed a request for reconsideration the day after it passed.
“After I left the chambers at the last meeting, I just had a bad feeling in my gut about what had happened,” Rotermund said. “I thought the language in the original resolution was a little too harsh, a little too long and too wordy.”
Starting in late 2024, Kinross Alaska plans to haul gold ore mined from Manh Choh on 240 miles of public roads from Tok to Kinross Fort Knox, 25 miles northeast of Fairbanks, for at least four years.
The contractor, North Pole-based Black Gold Transport, will haul the ore using 95-foot-long double-side dump trailers on a 24-hour cycle, with an estimated 60 trips per day. A fully-loaded truck would weigh an estimated 82 tons. Kinross will spend $30 million for 50 of the custom-built trucks.
The planned transportation plan has sparked concerns over safety in communities on the route from Tok and Delta Junction to Fairbanks, with several calling it a test case for future mining projects. Other concerns include the damage to roads and increase in air pollution over four to five years.
Rotermund supplied a substitution that softened the original resolution’s approach, stripping out the word “opposition” in reference to the truck haul plan. Amendments were made to encourage Kinross and its contractor to seek long-term alternatives, instruct the borough to monitor a technical advisory committee, who guides a consultant hired by the Alaska Department of Transportation to conduct corridor analysis on the Alaska, Richardson and Steese Highways the trucks will use.
Rotermund said he believed the resolution should be more in line with what the Fairbanks city council adopted in January.
The Fairbanks city resolution expressed support for the mining project but also hoped that Kinross Alaska and Contango Ore, the two joint project holders, would find an alternative way to haul the ore.
Rotermund also disclosed he had accidentally communicated with three other Assemblymembers on the topic in apparent violation of the Open Meetings Act, but had immediately cut off communications with the third Assemblymember, and self-reported to borough staff and the attorney.
Rotermund said despite testimony, the truck haul plan is legal unless a court or government decides otherwise.
‘I thought about that for a while and asked ‘what’s the next thing we are going to go after?’” Rotermund said. “That’s what bothers me, what other industry might we turn against. If this is illegal, we should wait till the courts weigh in on it.”
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson said any resolution opposing the Manh Choh project “is too early in the process.” Wilson said Black Gold Transportation has purchased trucks and the state of Alaska has hired a consultant to conduct a corridor analysis, which is being guided by a stakeholder technical advisory committee.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg, who sponsored the original resolution, said he pieced it together from what both Fairbanks and North Pole city councils adopted. The resolution, he added, acknowledges and supports the Manh Choh mine, something he doesn’t have a problem with.
“The public comment we have gotten has overwhelmingly opposed the trucking plan because of safety, not the mine,” Guttenberg said. He added that part of the route, which takes the Mitchell Expressway to Peger Road and then northeast on the Johansen Expressway, was particularly bad.
“You couldn’t pick a worse route except going through Cushman Street,” Guttenberg said.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher spoke against reconsideration, noting the Assembly’s lengthy discussion on March 9.
“I don’t see it as harsh language but as something that says it may create unsafe road conditions,” Fletcher said. “I think it expresses the concerns folks in our community have brought to us.”
Fletcher added Rotermund’s substitute resolution lacks any of the safety concerns referenced in Guttenberg’s original document. It also referenced monitoring the transportation route corridor.
“We’re currently not monitoring anything, it’s not asking the [technical advisory committee] to be more speedy in its monitoring or asking the Kinross team to consider fewer trucks,” Fletcher said. “I don’t see how this achieves the goal of addressing concern.”
Guttenberg said the word “monitor” was toothless. He added the state’s corridor analysis committee meets every few months.
“That’s slow rolling and this [haul] plan will roll out before they give out a report,” Guttenberg said. “You don’t get anything done by meeting every two or three months.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who sits on the technical committee, noted corridor studies typically take 12 to 18 months to complete.
“It’s not unusual for that type of process to take a while,” Ward said. He added he doesn’t expect the committee to have a draft analysis before the end of 2023.
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski proposed a successful amendment to encourage Kinross and Contago to find long-term alternatives to hauling the ore, such as development of a mill near the mine or a rail extension into the Eastern Alaska Interior.
“Maybe in the long term, we can work with our Alaska delegation in the state of Alaska and use this to look for federal money to build a rail into the Lower 48 with this first linkage perhaps to Tok,” Lojewski said.
Wilson said Lojewski’s amendment would be perceived as micromanaging a business operation and that a business like Contango or Kinross already evaluated alternatives.
“It’s none of our business to determine what a private business should or should not do,” Wilson said.
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly said an amended resolution without serious weight on safety concerns was pointless.
“What I find crazy is that we are bending over backwards for a for-profit corporation at the expense of the public health and safety of our residents,” Kelly said. “When it comes to public safety, that is our job as a government. We are here for the people, not corporations.”
The assembly in a 4-5 vote rejected a motion to remove portions highlighting safety features of the trucks and the trucking contractors pledged to hire drivers with experience driving in ice and snow conditions.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall suggested it may be campaigning for just one side of the issue.
“That’s not why we’re here, we’re here to give factual information,” O’Neall said.
Lojewski added language to encourage “the greatest safety culture possible to minimize the safety risks on our public highways” when and if the ore haul plan commences. Some of those safety features, he said, include Black Gold Transport’s goal to tightly control driver shifts, maintain communications and truck cabin monitors.
Lojewski added the substitute resolution provides some form of common ground, regardless of how Assemblymembers vote.
Fletcher, however, disagreed.
“I’m disappointed at how this changed … I think a lot of people are going to feel we aren’t uplifting the community’s concerns,” Fletcher said.