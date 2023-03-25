Ore haul schematic

Kinross

Ore haul train configuration as provided by Kinross, November 2022.

 Kinross

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly reworked a resolution Thursday night that it had originally passed on March 9 to oppose the trucking plan for the Manh Choh mine project.

Assemblymember Brett Rotermund, who voted in favor of the original resolution, had filed a request for reconsideration the day after it passed.

