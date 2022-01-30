Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board members face tough decisions Tuesday related to a facilities study launched nearly a year ago, a decision that could include the closure of three schools.
The closure of Joy Elementary is among the top recommendations, along with the consolidation of Anderson and Crawford elementary schools. Nordale Elementary’s closure has also been strongly recommended, with the building being repurposed to house homeschool and other alternative programs.
But Joy’s closure has drawn a lot of attention and fire from both families and from the district’s diversity committee.
Diversity concerns
The district’s Diversity Committee has concerns that the task force overlooked Joy Elementary School’s diverse background. It will issue a letter to the board coming out against the task force’s recommendation.
Joy Elementary enrolls 319 students for the current school year, according to the district’s data dashboard. A little over 31%, or 100 students, were identified as being part of a minority group. The largest elementary with a diverse population is Hunter Elementary, at 46.5% of its 311 student population being from a minority group.
Concerns include negative impacts to socio-economic base, diluting the diversity of the student and teacher population should students be sent to different schools, and transportation concerns.
“The decisions do not include a demographic analysis of the student body, teachers and support staff,” the committee said in drafting its letter.
Transportation is also a concern, as many students or parents could walk to Joy. Other concerns were that closing a school such as Joy could create barriers to student achievement and activities participation.
“Closing Joy will directly hurt our student populations because it is one of our most diverse schools and lower-income,” committee member Janelle Chaplin said during the Jan. 20 meeting.
Joy considerations
Rachel Read, the mother of a Joy School student, said the school’s closure would have profound impacts on the 87 students with special needs, including her own son.
“The one thing they need to take into consideration is that they don’t know what this will do to kids with special needs,” Read told the News-Miner Thursday.
The impact on special needs students, including those who are autistic, would be negative, she said.
“Kids with autism take six months to adjust to change, and if you are going to shut down their school and send them somewhere else, it will take until February to adjust,” Read said.
Students, including her son, Read said, have adjusted well in Joy’s environment.
“My son has been lucky to have three teachers in six years,” Read said. “To take him from that school and throw him into a middle school with four or five teachers, that will confuse him.”
She added that it makes no sense to close Joy, which ranks 100 spots higher on the state’s list of academic achievements than others in the district.
According to district officials, “Title I funding follows wherever the students eventually go.”
Longterm considerations
District officials have explained the decision to close schools is going to be difficult and hard. But the district must close a $17.2 million budget gap over two years. Closing two schools and repurposing a third one would save at least $3 million.
At a recent board work session, Andy DeGraw, chief operations officer, said one of the major factors for closing Joy was its age and maintenance-heavy requirements.
Joy faces $15 million in work over the next 12 years. The school opened 1961 and expanded in 1989. When asked why Anne Wien Elementary, a school which has a larger long-term needs a potential just over $20 million, DeGraw said Anne Wien is newer, having opened in 1995.
Impacts to where students will go remain unknown until after the board of education makes its decision.
“Under all the scenarios, Joy students are evenly dispersed to the neighboring schools,” DeGraw told the board.
Anne Wien Elementary and Randy Smith Middle School are the nearest schools.
Should the school board adopt the proposed middle school model, elementary schools could easily absorb Joy’s K-5 population. Middle schools could also absorb Joy’s sixth-through-eighth grade students.
The same concerns apply to the district’s transportation and special education needs. DeGraw said current models do not show there would be a significant increase or decrease in bus routes.
Derek Coryell, executive director of special education, said the district could have “solid recommendations where classrooms would go” within a month to several weeks for special education programs housed at closed schools.
Repurposing Nordale
Nordale Elementary families have started a petition on Change.org to save the school, with 420 people in support.
Nordale is among the newer schools in the district, having been rebuilt in the early 2000s funded by voter-approved bonds, along with Denali Elementary. Like Joy Elementary, it’s considered a Title I school, with 43% of its 275 students classified as coming from low income families, and 32.8% classified as minorities.
Petitioners noted that, like Joy, closing and repurposing Nordale will affect lower-income students and cause transportation problems.
Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, said repurposing Nordale as a central location would provide an edge over other homeschool programs in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Other homeschool programs, he said, lack a facility with features that Nordale could provide to homeschool students.
The Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday both remotely and in-person. For more information or to access the agenda, visit www.k12northstar.org/domain/1500.