A celebration of life will be held July 14, 2023 at the Dog Musher's Hall at 5:00 p.m. This will be a family style potluck and you may bring a dish to share. All are welcome to share stories of Shaun.
Shaun, son of Bill and Ginger Ahern, was born in Laramie, Wyoming June 29, 1963. Shaun traveled all over the United States and Panama with his dad's career in the Army. Shaun had many adventures in the Panamanian jungle including diving for fresh lobster in the Pacific Ocean. Lobster was one of his favorite meals. Panama also provided Shaun with many interesting pets including a tarantula, multiple boa constrictors, a large iguana and a baby sloth.
Shaun came to Alaska during the winter when his dad was stationed at Ft. Wainwright. He wasn't impressed with his first frozen visit but he returned about a year later during the summer and decided Alaska was the place for him. Fairbanks is where he met the love of his life, Sonja. They were joined in marriage September 1, 1990. Shaun chose the wedding date which was the opening day of hunting season so he wouldn't forget his anniversary. Many anniversaries were spent outdoors camping, fishing, hunting and enjoying the open Alaskan air. Shaun and Sonja were blessed with two children, Kelly and Daniel. Shaun was a very talented man who knew how to fix anything. He built a home for his family completing the majority of work himself.
Shaun worked in many places in Fairbanks and retired from Fort Knox Gold Mine, a job he really enjoyed.
Shaun was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ginger Ahern. He is survived by his wife Sonja Ahern and children Kelly and Daniel; sister Kathy Hartwiger (Chris) of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Uncle Tom Ahern of Buffalo, Wyoming; Uncle John Hand (Ruth) of Emmetsburg, IA; Uncle Phil Hand (Kathy) of Woodburn, Oregon; cousins Kristin Hand and Erica Hand (Jason); Aunt Jean Griffith (Boyd) of El Paso, Texas; niece Erin Hartwiger and nephew Ben Hartwiger; Cousins Joe Griffith (Julie) of Dallas, Texas, Gail Griffith of Houston, Texas, Julie McDonough (Matt) of Plymouth, Minnesota, sister in laws Frances Law (Atilla Lukacs) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Stephanie Harris (Ryan Ensminger) of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Leslie Childers of Soldotna, Alaska; Sheryl Meierotto (Jeff) of Two Rivers, Alaska; Johnni Moses of Fairbanks, Alaska; many nieces and nephews Robert, Tyler (Shaun shared same birthday) and Cadence Law; Brandon Hutchens; Nick and Christian Westberry; MyricaGayle Meierotto; Andrew, Ria, Jamie, Joe, Ernie and James Childers; Derek Harris; Grace and Andrea Moses.
Shaun believed in being a donor and gave the gift of his corneas to someone. Please consider being a donor to help improve someone's life.
Correction: The announcement was mistakenly left out of the FDNM print edition. We sincerely apologize to the family for the error.