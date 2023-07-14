Shaun Ahern

Shaun Ahern and family

A celebration of life will be held July 14, 2023 at the Dog Musher's Hall at 5:00 p.m. This will be a family style potluck and you may bring a dish to share. All are welcome to share stories of Shaun.

Shaun, son of Bill and Ginger Ahern, was born in Laramie, Wyoming June 29, 1963. Shaun traveled all over the United States and Panama with his dad's career in the Army. Shaun had many adventures in the Panamanian jungle including diving for fresh lobster in the Pacific Ocean. Lobster was one of his favorite meals. Panama also provided Shaun with many interesting pets including a tarantula, multiple boa constrictors, a large iguana and a baby sloth.