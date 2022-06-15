An ordinance to fund some level of security for Golden Heart Plaza advanced at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting in a 4-2 vote — albeit with some modifications.
The ordinance, sponsored by Council member Jim Clark, proposed reallocating the amount of room rental tax (or bed tax) revenue it collects to pay for security, with the city keeping an additional amount.
The goal was to provide Festival Fairbanks, who maintains the lease on the plaza, with almost $228,000 for a private security patrol. Clark proposed the ordinance in light of what he saw as an increase in aggressive behavior from some of the homeless population who frequent the plaza and surrounding area.
Instead, Council member Aaron Gibson proposed raising the bed tax rate — applied to all short-term hotel, motel and lodging room sales in city limits — from 8% to 9%, with the city keeping revenue from the additional percent.
The amended version passed 4-2, with Council members Lonny Marney and June Rogers voting no.
The city council currently allocates revenue across three sectors. The city keeps 22.5% of the revenue and earmarks $400,000 for maintenance of Golden Heart Plaza and Barnette Landing, funding the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and tourism-related discretionary grants. The rest goes to Explore Fairbanks to promote and market tourism.
Public reaction
Reaction to the proposal ranged from tentative support to opposition.
Julie Jones, executive director of Festival Fairbanks, said she had previously submitted a proposal to the council for less than $100,000 for one private security guard to work 16 weeks on one 12 hour shift.
“Golden Heart Plaza and the entire city could benefit from a foot patrol that was dedicated to the area,” Jones said. “We would have the opportunity to collect data from those patrols.”
She added the recent increase in Fairbanks police patrols, a directive from Mayor Jim Matherly and Police Chief Ron Dupee, have helped positively.
Jones said Community Service Patrol used to be an integral part of downtown security before its role expanded. Festival Fairbanks considered them as an alternative to private security.
“I was told they really don’t have the personnel and wouldn’t be possible this year at least,” Jones said.
Scott McCrea, president of Explore Fairbanks, opposed the original ordinance. While he appreciated the effort to address aggressive behavior and homelessness in the plaza, he said it was a community issue, not tourism-related.
“We (tourism sector) want to be part of the solution, but we don’t want to be the (entire) solution, especially when it comes at the expense of jeopardizing our destination marketing efforts,” McCrea said. “We are still an industry in recovery.”
He cited that a positive outlook on projected bed tax revenue is offset by higher inflationary costs and more operating costs on Explore Fairbanks’ part.
Council member Jerry Cleworth explained that it took a number of years to work out the current allocation. The formula ensures a straightforward formula, he said.
McCrea, on Tuesday, told the News-Miner that any change to the current formula needs to works well with all parties.
“Any change to it needs to be carefully considered,” McCrea said.
Council discussion
Some council members appreciated Clark’s attempt to find a funding solution, including Marney. However, Marney disagreed with both the estimate of at least $228,000 for a security guard and the premise in general.
“I think this is a band-aid and I don’t think throwing money at something is a wise move,” Marney said. He added the real issue goes deeper — a lack of prosecution, and hoped the council and mayor could engage the district attorney’s office on the matter.
Clark said, from his perspective, his ordinance dives into the heart of the matter — homelessness is getting worse across the state.
“This does put some of the bed tax toward what would ultimately be basically a type of police branch to take care of downtown on foot,” Clark said.
Matherly, the mayor, said while the final decision rests with the council, said his preference would be adjusting the actual bed tax, not the allocation formula.
“Sometimes you have to put money toward something, even if it’s an issue,” Matherly said. “When it comes to homelessness, there is no easy answer … we’ll never get it to zero but we need to lower it.”
Gibson’s proposal aligned with Matherly’s thinking, by increasing the bed tax 1% and directing it toward policing and outreach.
“Obviously it’s a problem we need to solve that we’ve kicked around for a long time,” Gibson said. “This might be the solution.”
He added it could be refined before it goes to a public hearing.
Council member Valerie Therrien voiced concerns that raising bed taxes in the middle of summer could cause headaches for hotels and their customers who booked reservations in advance.
Cleworth added an amendment advancing it to the council’s July 25 meeting to allow the council a month to examine all avenues.
“It won’t be perfect,” Matherly said, adding he could look at additional funding for Festival Fairbanks. “If this doesn’t take hold until the summer is over, we will look at other avenues.”