In-person, virtual and call-in options are available for participants attending or interested in the Kinross Manh Choh ore transportation plan review.
The meetings, in which Kinross and the Alaska Department of Transportation will talk about the mine’s plan to transport ore from near Tetlin to Fort Knox, are 5:30-8 p.m. today at Pioneer Park Civic Center, 2300 Aiport Way in Fairbanks, and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fast Eddy’s, 1313 Alaska Highway in Tok.
For the Fairbanks meeting, the Zoom link is us06web.zoom.us/j/84222150053 or you can call 1-800-315-6338 and use access code 25632 to listen in.
For the Tok meeting, the Zoom link is us06web.zoom.us/j/89928047993 or you can call 1-800-315-6338 and use access code 25632 to listen in.
If you’re attending either meeting in person, face masks are encouraged and seating will be spread out.