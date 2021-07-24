The Dunleavy administration, through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, is coordinating donations of salmon to families in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region hurt by low salmon runs.
Yukon River communities depend upon salmon — particularly chum and chinook — so low returns and the Department’s decision to close fishing on the Yukon presented the threat of a hungry winter.
“I’m very happy to hear that there will be a donation of salmon, it means a lot,” said Rampart Village Council Member Charlie Wright. Salmon is a staple food source for communities along the river, so the lack of fish has been “a great hardship” to people, especially those who are unable to replace it with other food, Wright explained.
Last year was already tough and “this year is going to be really hard,” he said. According to Wright, it is difficult to find moose and caribou, and bears are “skinny and not good eating” due to the lack of fish.
To offset the lack of a fishing season, the Department is working with Alaska-based fishery processors as well as airlines and tribal entities to distribute fish along Yukon River communities.
“Communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region rely on good salmon runs as a means to feed their families year-round, and they have undoubtedly felt the impact this year due to poor returns,” Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said in a statement announcing the decision. Fish will be flown to Emmonak and Fairbanks for distribution to Yukon River villages.
While felt most profoundly in villages along the Yukon, Wright pointed out that the impact of low fish runs is more widespread.
“It’s affecting everything,” he said, adding that “all people in Alaska are connected by salmon.” The fish are important for reasons beyond sustenance. Mentally, physically and spiritually, fish are a big part of Alaska Native culture. “Salmon keep the culture alive,” Wright said.
ADF&G Commissioner Douglas Vincent-Lang recognized that families are unable to “practice their traditions and catch salmon to put away for the winter” as a result of the closures. However, he said, the Department implemented the closures to keep salmon populations healthy.
“This decision was difficult knowing the impact it would have on families along the Yukon River. However, it was necessary to ensure future generations could benefit from these resources,” Vincent-Lang explained.
The Department did open fishing for several other species of salmon as well as some non-salmon species to help make up for the lack of chinook and chum.
