Legends of the Yukon

In 2017, filmmaker Quinn Schaeffer produced a 25-minute documentary about the Yukon 800 boat race.

 Courtesy Tom Huntington and Barron Photography

The Yukon 800 returns to the Interior, 63 years after the first longboat race from Fairbanks to Circle and back.

The race, now from Fairbanks to Galena and back, is described as the "longest, roughest and toughest" endurance speedboat race in the world. Competitors cover hundreds of miles under the midnight sun across three rivers — the Chena, Tanana and Yukon — in specialized longboats. The boats must be a minimum of 24 feet long and outfitted with 50 horse power motors.

Contact News-Miner intern at cwhite@newsminer.com.