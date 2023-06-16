The Yukon 800 returns to the Interior, 63 years after the first longboat race from Fairbanks to Circle and back.
The race, now from Fairbanks to Galena and back, is described as the "longest, roughest and toughest" endurance speedboat race in the world. Competitors cover hundreds of miles under the midnight sun across three rivers — the Chena, Tanana and Yukon — in specialized longboats. The boats must be a minimum of 24 feet long and outfitted with 50 horse power motors.
Kyle Malamute, an organizer for the race and longtime speedboat racer, illustrated the importance of the Yukon 800 to the community.
Growing up in Galena, Kyle watched the race every year, he said. He characterized the race as the “Superbowl of the summer” for many Alaskans, an event that he and others look forward to every year. To him, the race “really gathers the people,” uniting the community in the Interior’s boating tradition.
Race preparations will begin with sign-ups and boat inspections starting at 6 p.m. today at Compeau’s, 422 Boat St. On Saturday, the race will begin at 11 a.m. at Pike's Landing, 4438 Airport Way. The race is expected to continue well into Sunday as the boats race 800 miles to Galena and return to Fairbanks.
Boats will be outfitted with GPS trackers, showing the speed and live placement of the boater during the race. Tracking will be viewable at trackleaders.com for the entirety of the race. The race can also be tracked from the Fairbanks Outboard Association’s Facebook page, as well as their website at Yukon800.com.
