A YouTube celebrity with a big platform lashed out at Fairbanks area education leaders after they refused some of her content for sex education for students as young as 11 years old.
Mama Doctor Jones, known in real life as Danielle Jones, is a board-certified OB-GYN and online educator who has amassed a following of over 2 million across platforms. She is based in Texas, according to her website.
On Oct. 19, 2021, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education instructed the school district’s Teaching and Learning Department to withdraw a batch of education materials proposed to supplement sex ed and to vet them.
The six items, submitted by teachers, were a paper packet titled “Comprehensive Sex Education and Sexual Health”; a Cleveland Clinic website “Birth Control Options”; a YouTube video, “How The Morning After Pill Works And Stops Pregnancy”; a website article, “10 Dating Safety Rules that Could Save Your Life;” and Jones’ YouTube video explaining “five strange things that your vagina does that are normal.”
Jones responded on YouTube with a video on Dec. 24, 2021, “Watching the school board ban me…” which received 578,413 views and 37,000 likes as of Friday night. In this 30 minute video, Jones watches the school board meeting and responds to accusations that her videos, which include content about birth control, the morning after pill, and bodily functions, are inappropriate.
The school board’s discussion was about whether Jones’ videos should augment the district’s existing sex ed curriculum.
Jones took aim at several board members who were concerned by her material.
“There are people in this room who would rather the sex education be abstinence only, and that is making them make wild statements about the accuracy or the appropriateness of the videos,” Jones said.
A concern voiced by members of the Board of Education was that Jones’ material would encourage students to become sexually active. There is no evidence that teaching kids about sex encourages them to actually have sex or that sex education lowers the age of sexual activity, according to Jones.
“Learning about safe sex does not make me have sex, it makes me have safe sex when I have sex,” she said.
Another worry was that the material was not age-appropriate. Some of the supplemental sex education materials were proposed for grades 6-12 and some were proposed for grades 9-12.
Jones’ video goes into great detail about vaginal secretions and shows a pair of stained panties. It was proposed for students as young as the sixth grade.
Jones did agree that some of her videos may not be well suited for younger students, she said in the video. Certain components of her material should be approved by age group rather than across the board, she said. But even as the content is not created for children younger than middle school, “it is also not dangerous for them,” Jones said.
In response to a viewer watching the school board livestream, who was concerned that children as young as nine were learning about birth control and abortions, Jones said that it is important for kids to learn about these topics from a young age.
Even if students are not currently sexually active, Jones said it is important for them to have a base of knowledge so they are prepared when they decide to become so.
“It’s the same reason you put on a bike helmet before you are crashing,” she said.
The video responding to the FNSB school board was one of a two-part series. Another video, “Addressing the school that banned me,” posted online on Dec. 20, 2021, drew 773,155 views and 63,000 likes as of Friday night.
Jones spends the bulk of the video discussing coverage of the school board meeting by the Christian news site The Alaska Watchman, which Jones said mischaracterized her videos as promoting abortions.
She also briefly takes issue with the News-Miner’s article about the same meeting, scolding the writer for failing to address her in print as Dr. Jones. The physician said the word “racy,” in the story’s headline describing the sex ed materials, is “a little bit inaccurate.”
“This is so frustrating because I’m trying to make educational content but it is being skewed,” she said.
Multiple attempts to reach Jones were unsuccessful.