Glider instructor Don Burand kept a close eye on the student-piloted glider as it approached the airstrip to land.
“Wait for it, wait for it,” he muttered. The glider landed smoothly and he exclaimed out loud, “That’s how it’s done.”
Burand and six other instructors, along with five or six tow pilots, worked all week with 17 young pilots, helping them practice glider takeoffs and landings at Clear Airfield during the annual Civil Air Patrol Glider Academy. The airfield is located between Clear Space Force Station and the city of Anderson. The annual academy was strongly supported by the Space Force Station and Denali Borough School District’s Anderson School. Civil Air Patrol’s Alaska Wing provided the gliders.
The young pilots are between the ages of 14 and 18, and they come from Civil Air Patrol squadrons throughout the state. For young people with a passion for aviation, this is the place to be this week.
The academy provides real-life experience, first-hand information about career paths in aviation, and most importantly, leadership training.
Instructors are calling the academy a “pilot pipeline” and say it is helping to fill a shortage of pilots nationwide.
Students at the academy include first-timers working toward soloing in gliders for the first time, as well as student pilots who already soloed and are now working toward getting their FAA check ride, according to Brian Porter, academy director.
Accomplishing those goals requires commitment and focus.
“Life and death decisions are made by kids on this runway,” Porter said.
“There’s no re-set button,” added Burand.
Every young pilot has a task. They all know what needs to be done and how to do it when it is needed. They work together as a team. One instructor described these enthusiastic students as a “well oiled NASCAR crew.”
There’s Kate Lukic, 16, of Anchorage, an advanced student working on her FAA check ride. She said she has made 75 glider flights and already soloed. There’s Rachel Anderson, 14, a homeschooler from Anchorage who wants to be a helicopter pilot.
Dylan Pittsenbargar, 15, of Anchorage knew he wanted to fly after taking an orientation ride in a Cessna 172 when he was 12 years old. He is working toward his goal of becoming a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He said he is inspired daily, watching flights come and go from Merrill Field, near where he lives.
Madeline Anderson, 16, lives at Elmendorf Air Force Base. She has her hopes set on becoming a stunt pilot or maybe even an aviation photographer.
Annie Zieismer, 18, of Anchorage is an advanced student who plans to enlist in the U.S. Space Force. She suffered an ear infection this week and couldn’t fly, so she volunteered to keep the flight log and document every flight, every day.
The students’ enthusiasm is matched by their pilot instructors and support crew, who all devote personal time to this program every year.
Major Andy Coykendall, of Sitka, a veteran of both the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Air Force, acted as “Air Boss,” keeping careful tabs on everything happening on the airfield. His job was to keep that airfield safe and efficient.
“I love these kids,” he said. It’s exciting, he added, to watch them all “springboard into life.” This academy, he said, exposes them to aerospace education and leadership.
During a lull between flights, Lt. Col Edward Daly pointed to the sky and asked students to analyze the clouds and predict where the thermals could be found.
“That’s the gas station in the sky,” he told them.
And one by one, each instructor hopped into a glider, with a student, and helped them learn how to hone their skills as a glider pilot.
One of those instructors is Clare Porter, a senior at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“I’m honored to get to be a part of it,” she said. “They do so much with so little. They’re just cranking out sorties.”
Her personal goal is to fly C-130s.
This small annual academy will help both military and commercial aviation, said academy director Brian Porter. It helps bridge the gap from solo gliders to private pilot certificates, he said, describing that as “a quantum leap.”
Who wouldn’t want to be in a glider, wondered Burand. The former T-38 supersonic jet pilot said it is the closest anyone can get to experiencing being in the cockpit of a jet fighter — without actually being in a fighter plane, he said. Same canopy, same G-forces.
The skills students learn here — from how to use the radios to how to respond to emergencies to working together as a team — are all vital to successful aviators.
“We need good leaders,” Coykendall said. “This is the best way to learn.”