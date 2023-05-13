Eight young Alaska artists have been recognized for their talent and creativity in the annual Alaska Fish Heritage Contest.
The contest, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is part of the Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest and aims to promote fish and aquatic conservation. This year's focus was on sockeye or 'red' salmon.
“I love seeing these remarkable art pieces showcasing Alaska’s salmon,” said Dave Schmid, Alaska Regional Forester. “I started my career as a fish biologist, and I feel confident that these young artists have certainly captured the spirit, persistence, and beauty of these amazing fish.”
The overall state winner of the contest is Joslyn Unger, an eighth grader from Valdez. Unger's artwork, titled "Clash of Red and Green," not only secured the top spot in her age group but also garnered the overall first place.
The first-place winners in their respective age groups include Bo Bawtinhimer, a kindergartener from Moose Pass; Shoshanah Stewart, a sixth grader from Kobuk; and Unger. Second place went to Westin LaBrake, a second grader from Moose Pass; Quya Stewart, a fourth grader from Kobuk; and Desarose Stewart, a ninth grader from Kobuk. Matix Holmes, a second grader from Ketchikan, and Isaak Stewart, a seventh grader from Kobuk, came in third place.
The young artists will now advance to the national Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest, with the winners set to be announced in May.
To learn more about the Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest, visit www.wildlifeforever.org/fishart. Sponsors of Wildlife Forever include Bass Pro Shops, USDA Forest Service, and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.