Red salmon

Photo by Ned Rozell

Red salmon gather at a Gulkana Hatchery fish weir that prevents them from going upstream on the east fork of the Gulkana River.

 Photo by Ned Rozell

Eight young Alaska artists have been recognized for their talent and creativity in the annual Alaska Fish Heritage Contest.

The contest, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is part of the Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest and aims to promote fish and aquatic conservation. This year's focus was on sockeye or 'red' salmon.