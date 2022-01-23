While fieldwork at some of the big-name, multibillion-dollar North Slope oil projects is on hold, one small operator is busy advancing two prospects not far from the Dalton Highway.
London-based Pantheon Resources is on schedule this week to spud an appraisal well for its large Theta West prospect located about 15 miles west of the Dalton and about 20 miles south of the massive Prudhoe Bay field. The 9,300-foot Theta West-1 should further confirm the belief of Pantheon leaders that the prospect contains more than 1 billion recoverable barrels of oil, according to CEO Jay Cheatham.
“It’s huge, its very, very significant,” Cheatham said.
Last year the company’s operating subsidiary, Great Bear Pantheon, drilled the Talitha-A well about 10 miles south and east of the chosen Theta West-1 site. Pantheon leaders proclaimed last spring after testing the Talitha well that the broader Theta West prospect likely holds in the range of 1.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil. They previously said Theta West was probably in the 500-million-barrel range.
Great Bear Pantheon is also actively working to reenter the Talitha-A well with a coil tubing rig for further testing.
Pantheon purchased Anchorage-based independent Great Bear Petroleum in 2019. Great Bear had previously explored the area south of Prudhoe for years.
Much of the recent work has also been at least partly informed by data from the nearby Pipeline State-1 well drilled in 1988 by Arco that — combined with modern 3-D seismic data — has helped give company leaders a better sense of what the rocks in the area hold.
Leaders of other North Slope explorers say it’s very likely Pantheon struck large amounts of oil, but the company’s ultimate success will mostly depend on the permeability of the rocks and the oil’s ability to flow.
To that end, Cheatham emphasized that the objective in testing the Talitha well is not to achieve high oil production rates but rather just confirm the presence of “movable hydrocarbons” from the vertical well. The real treasure is beneath the Theta West-1 location, he said.
Pantheon’s primary target is the Shelf Margin Deltaic formation in the Brookian geologic sequence, and the Talitha well was drilled well down the “dip” from where the big find is expected near the crest of the oil trap, according to Cheatham, because the company didn’t have rights to the Theta West-1 location a year ago.
Pantheon secured much of Theta West acreage in last year’s North Slope lease sale, held each year for state leases by the Division of Oil and Gas.
“We know where the limit (of the field) is, now we’re going up-dip to the crest of the structure,” Cheatham said about drilling Theta West-1.
The company’s overall winter program will be approximately $27 million and will employ about 300 workers, he added, at a time when larger Slope projects are sidelined. ConocoPhillips and Santos, formerly Oil Search, once expected to be hard at work developing their respective $8 billion Willow and $3 billion Pikka oil projects this winter. However, ConocoPhillips’ work at Willow in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska has been suspended as the Bureau of Land Management rewrites some of the company’s environmental permits following a legal challenge. Pikka, meanwhile, is on hold this winter after Australian-based Santos Ltd. purchased Oil Search in a deal that closed last month. Santos officials are evaluating the project.
Developing Alkaid
Pantheon leaders insist full build-out of their Theta West project will require hundreds of wells if not more, but the company is moving toward first oil from its nearby Greater Alkaid project not far north along the Dalton.
Pantheon Technical Director Bob Rosenthal, a founder of Great Bear, said the company will also be drilling two wells from a pad along the Dalton at Alkaid this summer. The first well will be fracked and ready for production “definitely sometime late in the third quarter or early in the fourth,” Rosenthal said.
Great Bear first drilled at Alkaid in 2015.
“Little tiny Pantheon getting first production out of the Brookian, that’s pretty amazing,” he said.
The producing lateral will be in a zone between 8,000 and 9,000 feet deep, according to Rosenthal.
“This is our first horizontal well drilled into completely new reservoir, so it’s a big challenge,” he added.
Rosenthal stressed that proving Alkaid wells can produce commercial quantities of oil is just as important to the company as the exact cash flow the oil represents.
“For a small company getting production online is fantastic but it also moves the needle from resource to reserves, which is hugely important for us,” he said.
The simple but significant accounting change often substantially de-risks a development from an investment perspective.
Drilling of a second Alkaid production well will follow the first, according to Cheatham, largely because Pantheon was been able to raise more money than it needed for just the first well. Those wells will cost up to about $25 million apiece because of the initial costs of laying the gravel pad and installing production equipment. Subsequent Alkaid wells will be about half the price, Cheatham said, adding the company has permits from the state to truck oil from the first well 15 miles north to Pump Station 1, where it will enter the trans- Alaska pipeline system.
Rosenthal acknowledged that companies in Pantheon’s position often look to sell their assets to larger firms more suited to handle large developments, but also said the company is going to keep moving forward.
“We’re putting ourselves in a position where we can execute and develop Alkaid and even execute and develop Theta West if we have to,” Rosenthal said.