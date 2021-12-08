Education leaders met for their first formal discussion about closing schools, accepted recommendations from the School Efficiency Task Force, announced a Dec. 16 school consolidation information meeting and added a “school efficiency” tab to the district’s Internet homepage this week.
Joy, Nordale and Anderson elementary schools were identified by the task force as good candidates to be closed. On Feb. 1 the Board of Education will vote on a plan to cut costs through school consolidation. Multiple public meetings are planned between now and then. The conversation is just getting started, according to Jennifer Luke, Fairbanks North Star Borough school board president.
The board is looking at closing schools after a decades-long decline in enrollment and reduced public education funding. Leaders want to cut costs in anticipation of a $17.3 million deficit for the 2022-2023 school year.
“We are under no illusions that this is going to be easy,” Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said Monday at a school board work session. The topic was “school facilities utilization,” and while the possibility of school consolidation has come up from time to time over the years, this was the first major discussion among public education leaders around a concrete plan.
School board members asked questions about a proposal to shift sixth grade to middle schools, which was backed by the task force. They were also curious about a request by the administration to repurpose a school for alternative programs, which was rejected by the task force.
The School Efficiency Task Force met three times, and top district administrators were excluded from some of the discussions so that rank-and-file public education workers could speak more freely, Campion said. Members of the task force included Tom Bartels, former school board member; Brian Powell and Stacey Stancell, school principals; Brooke Freeburg and Kelly Scanlon, teachers; parent Candice Duncan; and clergy and military liaisons.
A new format for junior high
“The middle school model ... where are we going with it?” school board member Tim Doran asked at the work session.
Administrators were excited about possibly expanding middle school programs.
Filling the middle schools would provide an economy of scale to offer more elective classes and extra-curricular activities, according to Luke Meinert, assistant superintendent over secondary education. Middle school programs are currently “watered down,” he said, because of too few students. More students would allow the school district to expand music and STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Melin said the school district would stop offering K-8 programs at select elementary schools if the new middle school format is adopted. Class sizes are too small for the K-8 model to be sustainable, she added.
Administrators are considered operating the middle schools under a model in which sixth graders are mentored by eighth graders and become the mentors when they get to eighth grade.
Repurposing a school building
Board member April Smith pressed the School Efficiency Task Force facilitator about the need for a site to expand the BEST Homeschool program. She wanted to known why the panel didn’t focus more on that. Smith has homeschooled her own children.
Assigning the BEST Homeschool program to a repurposed school would allow the district to offer more services, such as space for meetings and for students to work on group projects, according to Melin.
Andy DeGraw, chief operating officer at the school district, said the BEST Homeschool program has been growing and is a revenue-enhancing program for the school district.
Moving other alternative learning programs, such as the Career Education Center and the BRIDGE Program, out of rented facilities would save the school district $388,877 a year, according to officials.
Clinton M. Campion, an attorney with Sedor Wendlandt Evans and Filippi in Anchorage and task force facilitator, told the school board that the panel considered repurposing a school, such as Randy Smith Middle School, to accommodate other programs as tantamount to purchasing a building, which does not help achieve the goal of saving money.
The task force recognized the need to expand the BEST Program, Campion said, but held that saving money by closing buildings was a higher priority.
Jennifer Luke, school board president, asked for more information about revenues from the BEST program and costs associated with repurposing a school building.
Public education workers and job security
The majority of savings by closing schools will come from staff reductions, according to DeGraw. Officials are hoping that staff at the closed schools will be reassigned to other schools.
The school district has “a number of vacancies” and closing a school “doesn’t necessarily mean a person is going to lose a job,” DeGraw said.
“There is going to be a million moving parts,” he said.
The school district has a high turnover of about 100 teachers a year, according to Sandi Ryan, president of the teachers’ union.
“To a large degree, there are going to be positions available,” DeGraw said though he added that some workers may be offered a position in a different job class.
A school consolidation information meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in Hering Auditorium at Lathrop High School. The school board is hosting another work session on school closures on Jan. 10 with a public hearing on Jan. 18.