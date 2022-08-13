The yearling wood bison are now officially free in their new stomping grounds on the Lower Yukon-Innoko Basin. Last Friday, the 28 bison were released from the soft-release pen, where they spent roughly two weeks, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The gate to the pen was opened on Aug. 4, but the 14 month old bison were reluctant to leave. They spent another night in the enclosure and finally left the next morning to join the wild herd on Aug. 5.
The majority of the wild herd was within two miles of the pen, on all directions of the enclosure. Some of the yearlings and wild bison had interacted through the fence in the days prior.
This latest development is somewhat the culmination of the bisons’ long journey. The animals originated in Canada, quarantined at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Large Animal Research Station (LARS) for several months, and on July 20 were barged up the river to an area between Shageluk and Holy Cross.
To allow the animals to acclimate, ADF&G orchestrated a soft-release for the bison. Instead of being released immediately, the young bison were held in a pen and slowly introduced into the wild herd. There are a few reasons for the soft release, according to the department. The method allows the bison to rest and recover from their trip from Fairbanks under the monitoring eye of biologists and to meet the wild herd gradually and in a protected environment.
Before releasing the bison, biologists waited for the new arrivals to be acclimated to their environment — so they wouldn’t bolt when released — and to connect the new bison with the wild herd. They estimated that this would take about two weeks, and this initial estimate proved true.
Not all of the bison from the group were barged to the Lower Yukon-Inoko area: 11 smaller bison remain at LARS. The hope is to release these bison, possibly along with some bison currently at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, next summer. ADF&G has an agreement with Elk Island to acquire their surplus bison every other year through 2030 as part of an ongoing effort to reintroduce these major grazers to the Alaskan ecosystem.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.