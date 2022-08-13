The yearling wood bison are now officially free in their new stomping grounds on the Lower Yukon-Innoko Basin. Last Friday, the 28 bison were released from the soft-release pen, where they spent roughly two weeks, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The gate to the pen was opened on Aug. 4, but the 14 month old bison were reluctant to leave. They spent another night in the enclosure and finally left the next morning to join the wild herd on Aug. 5.

