Last week, 28 wood bison departed Fairbanks for greener pastures. The 14-month-old bison, which originated in Canada, have been quarantining at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Large Animal Research Station (LARS) for the past several months.
The bison were trucked to Nenana on July 20, where they were loaded onto a barge and sent to their final stomping grounds: the Lower Yukon-Inoko Drainage region east of McGrath, where they will help to grow the area’s bison population.
Between time spent loading and unloading the bison on both the trucks and barges, the journey took over 80 hours but was a success.
“It went great,” said Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Tom Seaton. Overall, the trip went smoothly, with nearly ideal weather conditions. “The barge staff took extreme measures to reduce the stress of the bison as much as possible,” Seaton said. This included keeping noise to a minimum to avoid startling the animals.
The bison were loaded in four groups of seven onto the barge. Seaton explained that they divided the animals into their respective groups about a week prior to departure so that they could “work out the pecking order in an open space.” By the time they were loaded onto the barge, “We want them to all be friends.” Two biologists monitored the bison for 24 hours a day while on the barge.
Once the animals arrived, ADF&G coordinated a “soft release” for the bison. This means that, instead of releasing them immediately, the bison are held in a pen and slowly introduced into the wild herd. There are a few reasons for the soft release, according to the department. The method allows the bison to rest and recover from their trip from Fairbanks under the monitoring eye of biologists and to meet the wild herd gradually and in a protected environment.
When they arrived at the site of the soft release pen, which is between Shageluk and Holy Cross, “The bison were still in great shape,” Seaton said. All animals arrived healthy and safe, which Seaton said was exciting for all involved.
Unloading the bison took several hours, as some groups were reluctant to leave the containers. “There was a lot of variability in response,” Seaton said. As open land animals, the bison did not like the enclosures but also were apprehensive about what lay outside.
Eventually, though, all the bison disembarked the barge and entered the soft release pen, where they began gorging themselves on grass. While the animals were “a little spooky” on the first day, the bison calmed down and appeared to have found a rhythm by the second day.
Now, biologists are waiting both for the young bison to be acclimated to their new environment — so they don’t bolt when released — and to connect the new bison with the wild herd.
The wild bison were not initially close to the soft release pen, but they have been moving in that direction over the past few days, said Seaton. Biologists want to connect the young bison with female bison so that they can learn the techniques to make it through the winter. “That’s really what the goal is,” explained Seaton. Ideally, he added, the young bison would be released within the next week or two.
Once they are released, the bison — along with the rest of the herd — will continue to be monitored in their new habitat.
Not all of the bison were barged to the Lower Yukon-Inoko area: eleven remain at LARS. These were the smaller bison, and Seaton said he wanted to send only bison with the most body reserves out into the wild.
The hope is to release these bison, possibly along with some bison currently at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, next summer. ADF&G has an agreement with Elk Island to acquire their surplus bison every other year through 2030.
Seaton explained that the effort to restore bison will benefit the environment by bringing back a major grazer, of which there currently are none in Alaska. “There’s a bison shaped hole in the ecosystem,” he said. “This is one of those rare situations where we can improve ecosystems,” Seaton added.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.