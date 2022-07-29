Last week, 28 wood bison departed Fairbanks for greener pastures. The 14-month-old bison, which originated in Canada, have been quarantining at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Large Animal Research Station (LARS) for the past several months.

The bison were trucked to Nenana on July 20, where they were loaded onto a barge and sent to their final stomping grounds: the Lower Yukon-Inoko Drainage region east of McGrath, where they will help to grow the area’s bison population.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you