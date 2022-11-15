HEALY — A wolf killed a pet dog on the south edge of Healy Sunday night. The owner, who asked not to be identified, found the dog’s body Monday morning about a quarter mile from his house. It had been killed but not eaten.
He doesn’t believe the wolf was actually hunting his dog. He just wants other pet owners to be aware that wolves are in the area.
“These animals have been all around the Healy subdivision,” he said.
He has a game camera set up at his house and has seen lots of tracks, especially over the past two years.
“There has been a fair amount of wolf traffic,” he added.
This probably happens more than people realize, said Wildlife Biologist Mark Nelson with Alaska Fish and Game in Fairbanks.
“We get reports a couple times a year, typically in areas where there are a lot of dogs,” he said.
He encouraged pet owners to keep their animals close to the house.
Wolves have been known to kill dogs, even when they are on a chain in a yard, but it usually happens when a dog is loose, he said. It happens periodically in Fairbanks where those sled dogs can appear to be “easy meals.”
Erecting a fence around the dog yard can help, he said, making it hard for a wolf to actually get close to the dogs.
Sometimes the wolf is in a pack and sometimes it’s a lone wolf.
“Once wolves start figuring out dogs are around and its a pretty easy meal, it’s hard to send them back to find another prey,” he said.
Typically, those wolves end up trapped or killed.
He offered a couple suggestions for deterring them near your house.
“You can do noisemakers, motion lights, all the those sort of things usually will help,” Nelson said.
Wolves are not uncommon in the Healy area, which backs up to large tracts of wilderness.
“I’m not asking people to shoot wolves,” the dog owner said. “Just be aware. We live where we live. We appreciate having that kind of wilderness in our back yard.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.