Alaska wolf

Photo courtesy Mathew Sorum

A wolf in Yukon-Charley Rivers National Park and Preserve.

 Photo courtesy Mathew Sorum

HEALY — A wolf killed a pet dog on the south edge of Healy Sunday night. The owner, who asked not to be identified, found the dog’s body Monday morning about a quarter mile from his house. It had been killed but not eaten.

He doesn’t believe the wolf was actually hunting his dog. He just wants other pet owners to be aware that wolves are in the area.

