Gov. Mike Dunleavy is calling the Alaska Legislature back into special session on Wednesday after lawmakers failed to fix the state budget, according to the governor’s office.
Alaska’s 2022 spending plan needs to be enacted by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year, to avoid layoffs of state workers and the shutdown of some government services. At issue is a procedural measure that the House failed to pass for the budget bill to take effect on July 1. Without the procedural vote, the bill will go into effect 90 days after passage, which would be in September.
House Majority Leader Louise Stutes is claiming that the governor can sign the bill into law without the vote. She pointed to legal opinion and a history of budget bills being signed into law without the provision in place.
Megan Wallace, director of
Legislative Legal Services, said the budget bill includes language that aligns intended effective dates with specific provisions.
“Because the bill contains a retroactivity provision for all appropriations in the bill, the executive branch may choose to give effect to the retroactivity clause, and allow state government to continue operating before the bill takes effect 90 days later, knowing that the appropriations are retroactive to their intended effective dates,” Wallace said in a letter to Stutes.
She indicated that it is up to the Dunleavy administration to continue allowing the government to operate.
The state Department of Law offered a different interpretation. Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills wrote that a retroactivity clause has no effect until the bill becomes law.
Behind the budget delay are disagreements over the Permanent Fund, including the dividend amount, according to lawmakers.
“We passed a budget,” Rep. Adam Wool, a Fairbanks Democrat said. “But the governor wants us back in session to talk about the PFD formula and a fiscal solution” for the Permanent Fund.
Wool pointed to the $2,300 dividend proposed by Dunleavy, whose plan included putting a dividend formula for the Permanent Fund in the state Constitution.
The governor “would like the biggest PFD ever paid going into the election next year,” Wool said.
“The budget we passed is an operable budget. There is legal precedent passing a budget without an effective date. It is not the roadblock he said it is.”
