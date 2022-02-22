The Alaska Department of Transportation issued a warning Tuesday notifying travelers that 3 feet of snow blocked Mile 163 on the Parks Highway near Denali View North and the Little Coal Creek Trailhead. Work crews managed to clear the area and let traffic resume.
Ongoing heavy snowfall from a winter storm and occasional blocked roadways prompted caution about travel in the Interior.
Danielle Tessen, public information officer for the DOT Northern Region, cautioned drivers in the Interior about traveling during high snowfalls, including on the Richardson and Parks highways.
"It's pretty hazardous out there when there is a lot of snow," Tessen said. "People need to be aware, and there are a lot of areas where snow can slide."
Some areas include the segment near Summit Lake, south of Delta Junction. As well, the Richardson Highway at the Badger Road interchange closed when heavy snow caused several accidents on Feb. 18.
Road conditions can still be icy from winter storms that hit the Interior in December, creating another layer of driving hazards, especially during whiteout conditions. Tessen advised people to be cautious on the Parks Highway between Mile 210 and Mile 356 as military convoys are traveling from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Fort Wainwright. The convoys are scheduled to run through March 4. DOT will have signs out to alert drivers to the convoys.
“With the heavy snowfall you have a lot of flurries happening, and there are going to be several slow-moving vehicles on the roadway at times,” Tessen said. “They do pull off to the side to let people pass by from time to time.
Winter conditions also flushed bison and moose into the roadways as they searched for food, Tessen said, including around Delta Junction.
Precautions
Tessen said people should be prepared and use common sense when traveling. She said people can consult with the state’s 511.alaska.gov website for updates, use the 511 Alaska mobile app or call 5-1-1 for updated conditions.
“Our operators update conditions at the start of their shifts, and then again if conditions change during their shifts,” Tessen said.
She added people should give themselves extra time when traveling, keep adequate distance from other cars and drive below the speed limit during snow or winter conditions
“The speeds posted on speed limit signs are based on dry and clear conditions,” Tessen said.
Another tip people can do, she said, is ensure their headlights are turned on. Many modern cars have automatic lights that fail to switch on during snow conditions.
Drivers should have a winter kit when driving in case they get stuck. Kits should include flashlights, a cell phone charger, food and water, warm clothes, ice scraper, road flares, shovel, blankets, first aid kit and jumper cables.