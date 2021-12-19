The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Fairbanks and central Interior communities. Snow, sleet and ice are in the forecast through Tuesday morning.
In addition to Fairbanks, other affected communities are Nenana, Anderson, Tanana, Minto, Manley Hot Springs, Rampart, Lake Minchumina and Livengood.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service said that “significant amount of snow, sleet and ice” may make travel difficult or impossible. For the latest road conditions, call 511.
Late Sunday afternoon, the Fairbanks Police Department reported risky driving conditions with several vehicles sliding off icy roads into ditches. They cautioned residents to stay home if possible.
Up to eight inches of snow is in the forecast, along with freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service. Some communities may have up to 12 inches of snow overnight Sunday.
Visibility is reduced because of blowing snow, with winds expected to gust up to 35 mph on the summits.
Some employers were contacting staff Sunday about the winter storm warning and driving conditions.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks, as of late Sunday afternoon, announced that it planned to remain open Monday. But students and employees were advised to use judgment on whether to travel to campus.
