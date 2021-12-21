It’s the shortest day of the year — three hours, 41 minutes — also known as the winter solstice.
It’s also the beginning of the period whereby the Northern Hemisphere starts to tilt back toward the sun and slowly gains light.
People who live in the Far North may notice their noontime shadow is the longest shadow of the year today thanks to the sun’s low arc across the winter sky.
If you consider the winter solstice a point in time in which the tilt of the Northern Hemisphere away from the sun is the most pronounced, then that time hits at 6:59 a.m. today, according to Time and Date AS, a Norwegian website that describes itself as the world’s top-ranking website for time and time zones.
The term solstice comes from the Latin words sol, for sun, and sistere, to stand still. According to Farmers’ Almanac, during the solstice, the angle between the sun’s rays and the plane of the Earth’s equator, called declination, appears to stand still.
After this pause, daylight will begin to replace darkness in the Northern Hemisphere, except in places farther north such as Utqiagvik where people won’t see the sun again until Jan. 22, 2022.
At first, the return to light is slow and subtle. On Thursday, sunset will be delayed by 15 seconds. By New Year’s Eve, the length of daylight will grow by three minutes. On Valentine’s Day, the sun won’t set until after 5 p.m.
Mark Conde studies atmospheric and space science at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
He described winter solstice as “a consequence of the geometry of the orbit and the spin of the Earth.”
In the Southern Hemisphere, people are marking the arrival of summer as the Earth there tilts toward the sun.
“Life on Earth has evolved around the concept of seasons,” Conde said. “The whole Earth is sort of brought in sync with this periodic change.”
The winter solstice has played an important role in cultures worldwide. Humans may have observed the winter solstice as early as about 10,200 BC or the last part of the Stone Age. Festivals and holidays that mark the winter solstice include the Feast of Juul, a Scandanavian tradition, the Dongzhi Winter Solstice Festival in China, and Saturnalia, an ancient Roman pagan festival honoring the agricultural god Saturn, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
For Conde, the winter solstice is more significant than Fairbanks’ popular summer solstice, which is celebrated with a community festival.
“Winter feels special,” the professor said. “You’ve got the snow. You’ve got the aurora. It feels like this is the season where Fairbanks is able to show itself off as something better and different than other places.”