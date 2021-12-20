Fairbanksans should prepare for more cold weather this winter. Temperatures are expected to be below average for the majority of the state until at least March, according to a climate outlook presentation by Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy Climatologist Rick Thoman.
Thoman went through a variety of predictions made using different tools and during different months. However, the takeaway from all forecasts is that it is going to be a cold January and second half of winter. As Thoman put it, “There’s no sign of a tilt towards warm in Alaska pretty much anywhere.”
The cold temperatures are caused by the La Nina phenomenon. This year, like 2020, is a La Nina year, which typically means low pressure over the Bering Sea and cold temperatures in Interior Alaska, Thoman said. La Nina is also characterized by variable trends, meaning there will be periods of sustained cold followed by weeks of warmer temperatures.
La Nina years are typically colder in the second half of the winter, and the dry and cold conditions associated with it are expected to last through the 2021-2022 winter. However, the pattern is expected to “decay rapidly” in the spring, Thoman said. This fast transition predicted is a “very typical development” of La Nina.
So far, the winter of 2021-2022 has followed the La Nina pattern of below average temperatures and precipitation.
November was a cold month for much of Alaska. The majority of mainland Alaska was “significantly colder” than the longterm normal 30 year average, and some areas were the coldest in the past three decades. Precipitation was normal for Interior Alaska, but significantly below average in Western Alaska.
On the whole, the fall (September and November) was cold and dry, which is typical of La Nina years.
As a result, the sea ice extent in the Bering and Chukchi seas is much greater than it was in 2020, but about on par with where it was in 2019.
Winter storm warning
In the immediate future, the forecast is for snow and possible sleet.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of the Central and Eastern Interior and Alaska Range from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. The NWS is predicting heavy snow with accumulations of four to 12 inches and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour and possible sleet.