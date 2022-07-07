Wind and warm temperatures led to extreme fire activity across the Interior on Wednesday; several fires jumped fire lines as they spread rapidly. The Clear Fire near Anderson experienced rapid growth Wednesday and moved closer to the Kobe Ag subdivision, destroying structures. The fire’s rapid growth prompted an evacuation of both Kobe and, on Thursday, properties between Miles 273 and 281 of the Parks Highway. Other fires in the Interior also grew, but no new evacuation orders have been issued.
The Clear Fire
There was a substantial increase in activity on the Clear Fire Wednesday, as the blaze jumped two fire lines. The fire was primarily active on the south side of the Kobe Ag subdivision and moved nearer to the area. The Denali Borough on Wednesday night issued a “Go” evacuation order for residents in subdivisions accessed by Kobe Road due to “extreme fire behavior and life threatening conditions,” according to a statement from Alaska Fire Information.
On Thursday afternoon, the Borough issued a “Go” order for all properties accessed by roads, trails and driveways on either side of the Parks Highway between Mileposts 273 through 281.
The eight-mile stretch begins just before the Tatlanika Campground at Mile 276 and ends after the Clear Sky Lodge, which is located at Mile 280.
There is not yet any indication that the Parks Highway will close.
A local resident reported that at least three structures were destroyed by the fire. Incident Commander Alan Lawson confirmed that structures were destroyed, but the team does not yet know how many as they are still evaluating.
“Yeah there was damage out there and a lot of extreme fire behavior,” Lawson said, “but at the end of the day there were no lives lost.”
Fire behavior analyst Forest Ownbey explained that winds from the south brought warm air and lowered humidity levels, causing the fire to take off on Wednesday. There were similar conditions on Thursday, although behavior was more controlled than the day before.
The warm and dry trend is expected to continue, with temperatures in the 80s and low humidity in the forecast over the next few days. Another source of concern is possible lightning early next week. The takeaway, according to Ownbey, is that high levels of fire behavior are likely to continue unless there is a weather change. “Until we get significant moisture, we’re going to continue to see that,” he said.
The crew has been working mainly in the southern edge of the fire, near the Kobe subdivision, said Operations Sections Chief Dwayne Van Woert. “We’re ready to protect and defend homes,” he added.
Evacuation sites are up and running at both Nenana School and Tri-Valley School, but few residents have used them.
“Folks are using their own networks and friends and neighbors and not necessarily taking the government’s offering,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “We also know that a fair number of people have stayed and have actively fought the fires,” Walker added. “It was quite a night, a scary night.”
Denali Borough Assemblymember Jeff Stenger evacuated his own home, which was in the path of the fire Wednesday night. He was able to return later.
“It was really crazy,” he said. “It went from just a wildfire burning to the west, to a fire storm in minutes. The winds came up, and it was crazy, probably moved two miles in 30 to 40 minutes.”
Even the firefighters evacuated to escape the oncoming wall of fire. Stenger met them as he headed in to the Kobe subdivision area to help a friend defend his home.
“They said, ‘you can’t outrun this. We’re pulling out,’” he said. He encouraged them to join him, and they did manage to save his friend’s cabin before they left the area.
Back at his own home, planes began attacking the fire.
“Here comes a retardant tanker and paints my trees red, from about 100 feet away,” Stenger said. “A minute later, here comes another one with water. Then a third one. Just dousing the place.”
A sprinkler system was already set up at his home, so he turned it on and left, encouraging his neighbors to do the same. Darren and Candace Mudge, who live next door, turned on the sprinkler system at their house and also evacuated.
The next few days will be critical, said Stenger, who has years of experience in wildland firefighting.
“If it gets across the river, it’s not gonna be good,” he said. “If it gets to the hillside behind our house, it will go straight to June Creek and Bear Creek. It’s bad because that is all spruce.”
“You just can’t plan on a fire,” Stegner said. “It makes its own wind, takes its own route. You can plan as best you can, then it does what it wants to do.”
“We just gotta survive the next few days.”
Nearly 500 firefighters are working to suppress the 55,000-acre blaze and protect structures. This included a “strong aerial attack” with retardant and water on Wednesday, according to a situation report from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center.
On Wednesday night and Thursday, firefighters were working to keep the fire west of the Nenana River.
The Minto Lakes Fire
Activity increased primarily on the northern edge of the Minto Lakes Fire burning north of Fairbanks on Wednesday. “The rest of the fire saw minimal growth, with activity confined to creeping and smoldering,” reads a press release.
Firefighter crews continue to reinforce the dozer line from the 2011 Hastings Creek Fire, which is being used to protect the Hayes Creek and Himalaya subdivisions.
The Red Flag Warning for the Fairbanks area was extended through Thursday due to “abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels,” according to a statement from Alaska Fire Information.
The Middle Tanana Complex
Fire activity was high on the Middle Tanana Complex, which includes nine fires burning north of Delta Junction. The fires together have burned nearly 30,000 acres thus far. The area is experiencing a drying trend, which was anticipated to continue through Thursday, so more activity is expected.
Smokejumpers completed structure protection on cabins along the Salcha River Corridor as well as several other areas. Fire managers on Thursday met with personnel from the Pogo Mine to determine a plan to protect infrastructure.
Snodgrass Fire
A new fire was detected near Mile 80 of the Denali Highway late Tuesday. The Snodgrass Fire is estimated to be roughly 120 acres and is now 80% contained. A crew of smokejumpers, an engine and aircraft are all working to fully contain the blaze. Smoke is visible from the Denali Highway.