The Fairbanks International Airport closed for about five hours Wednesday morning after blizzard conditions kept blowing snow onto the runway.
Airport Manager Angie Spear said it’s the longest closure she has seen since starting with the airport about 15 years ago.
This happened as multiple daily flights in and out of Fairbanks have been canceled or delayed since the weekend due to a combination of factors including weather here and elsewhere, and airline staffing issues due to Covid-19.
The airport closed about 8:30 a.m. and reopened at 1:30 p.m., Spear said.
“High wind blew the snow back out as fast as we could take it off,” Spear said. “We had to wait until the winds died down and then we put chemical out.”
Air travel has been difficult since the weekend due in part to back-to-back snow storms, and Spear advised that travelers stay in touch with their air carriers.
While Wednesday’s disruption in travel was due to the weather situation at the airport, Spear said lots of problems elsewhere and outside of the airport’s control are making air travel difficult.
“There are so many factors,” Spear said. “There’s a whole lot of events at play. People really, really need to check with their carriers.”
The airport closes on occasion but only for 10 or 15 minutes to quickly address a problem, according to Spear.
“Today was very unusual,” she said.