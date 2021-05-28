The Biden administration is defending the Willow oil project after a lawsuit by conservation groups halted the ConocoPhillips development in the National Petroleum Reserve.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for Alaska supporting the North Slope project and committing to help it move forward.
The Willow project would be one of the first new major Alaska gas and oil projects in several years. It is projected to provide up to 2,000 temporary construction jobs during development and 300 permanent jobs.
After “weeks of advocacy and outreach” by the Alaska delegation, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the administration concluded the Willow project “is being held to the highest environmental and labor standards in the world.”
The DOJ’s filing on Wednesday follows a meeting with Alaska’s three-member delegation in the Oval Office, where President Biden signed unrelated legislation that enables Alaska to have a commercial cruise ship season in 2021.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said that he, Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Don Young used their private talks with the president on Monday to bring up Alaska priorities, including the Willow Project.
Forty-eight hours later the Biden administration followed through.
'Once in a generation'
Sullivan, a vocal critic of Biden’s energy policies on fossil fuels, extended his thanks to the president and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for “defending this once-in-a-generation energy development.”
Haaland previously had opposed the Willow project when she was a member of Congress.
“I have advocated for the Willow project in conversations with [Haaland] for quite some time, and I am grateful for her attention on this issue,” Young said.
320 miles of new pipeline
Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth and other groups filed suit in December 2020 to stop the Willow project.
The extensive project would include 320 miles of pipeline, an airplane landing strip, 550 miles of ice roads and a new gravel mine. It would yield more than 100,000 barrels of oil a day for the next 30 years.
A court-approved agreement now blocks work on the Willow project until Dec. 1. The plaintiffs argue that the project would intensify global warming.
The Center for Biodiversity stated that warming in Alaska is happening twice as fast than the rest of the U.S. The group noted that ConocoPhillips will need to refreeze thawing permafrost to ensure there is solid drilling surface at the Willow site.
The plaintiffs argue the project will disrupt the Arctic ecosystem and critical habitat of the caribou and polar bears. They claim that the Interior Department and other federal agencies, under the Trump administration, violated the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act by advancing the project.
“It’s incredibly disappointing to see the Biden administration defending this environmentally disastrous project,” said Kristen Monsell, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We hope it’s not the administration’s final word on Willow.”
'Cherry picking the records'
In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, the Department of Justice states that the Willow project was approved after “years of analysis,” and in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
DOJ attorneys argue that environmental groups are “cherrypicking the records” of federal agencies to support arguments against the Willow development.
“Defendants complied with the requirements of these statutes and other applicable legal requirements, and plaintiffs’ claims should be rejected,” the filing asserted.
The Bureau of Land Management is named as lead federal defendant. ConocoPhillips Alaska is lead intervenor defendant.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.