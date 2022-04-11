Donald Trump has followed through on his pledge to interject in Alaska’s 2022 elections. Whether Trump will have much effect in a state that prides itself on independence is an unanswered question.
The former president last week endorsed Sarah Palin to fill the congressional seat of Rep. Don Young, whose unexpected death on March 18 led to a scramble by dozens of people to run in a special June primary election to finish his term. Trump’s Palin endorsement is causing less of a stir than questions raised by some Alaska leaders who thought she left the state.
In 2009, Palin left the governorship to be John McCain’s running mate as he sought the presidency. She has not been much of a presence in Alaska politics since. In 2022, Palin’s allegiance to Alaska, more than a Trump endorsement, could determine support from voters.
Republican Nick Begich, who’s running in the congressional race, said in a CNN interview, “Most people haven’t seen her around. I’ve been to hundreds of events over the last several years and have seen her maybe once. And that’s been true of nearly everyone I’ve talked to.”
When asked by CNN when she last saw Palin, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski responded, “That’s a really hard question because it’s probably been years.”
The Alaska Republican Party, which will hold its state convention in Fairbanks this month, has pledged to ensure that a conservative holds onto Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat.
Cynthia Henry, the RNC national committeewoman for Alaska, was asked Sunday by the News-Miner if a Trump endorsement for Palin will make a difference to Alaska voters.
“Your question is a good one,” Henry said. “Members of the Alaska Republican Party are certainly aware of the former president’s endorsements. I think many local Republicans appreciate these endorsements; President Trump is still popular in our state.”
Henry said that Alaskans’ own views of the candidates ultimately will determine the outcome.
“As a small-population state, we pride ourselves on making our own decisions regarding the candidates. We have the good fortune of having lots of opportunities to talk with candidates and hear them speak, so the success of each candidate will depend on how well his or her campaign resonates with voters,” she said.
Three Trump endorsements in Alaska
This is the third time that Trump has endorsed an Alaska candidate. So far his backing for Alaska candidates has not caused a big stir in some high-visible campaigns.
The former president announced in December he would endorse Mike Dunleavy’s re-election as long as the governor did not endorse Sen. Lisa Murkowski in her U.S. Senate race. Trump vowed to defeat Murkowski after she voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.
While Trump’s conditional pledge for Dunleavy drew national headlines in the 24-hour news cycle, the conditional backing is not getting a lot of attention from voters.
“It’s political noise. It doesn’t really mean anything. Trump is just mad,” said one Alaska voter who declined to be named.
The voter, who identified as independent, said he typically supports Republicans. But he shrugged when asked about Trump’s endorsements in Alaska races.
“Trump sees himself as the leader of the Republican Party, but people are going to vote how they want,” he said.
Likewise, Trump’s backing for Kelly Tshibaka, a political newcomer, over Murkowski is having little effect in campaign fundraising, an indication of future voter support at the polls.
Murkowski’s campaign reported $4.3 million in cash at the end of 2021, while Tshibaka had $600,000. Tshibaka for her part has trumpeted her support from Trump.
The former president recently hosted a campaign fundraiser for Tshibaka in Palm Beach, Florida, far from the 49th state.